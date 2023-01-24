Kellen Moore Completes Interview with Panthers

Carolina conducts another interview.

The Carolina Panthers have completed an interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching position, the team announced Tuesday.

Moore, 34, is viewed as one of the top coordinators in the league and is someone who will draw interest as a head coaching candidate from others as well. Last year, Moore interviewed for the head coaching vacancies in Jacksonville and Miami.

After retiring as a backup quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Moore shifted to the Dallas coaching staff as the quarterback's coach where he served in that role for just one season before replacing the fired Scott Linehan as offensive coordinator.

This season, the Cowboys finished 4th in scoring (27.5 ppg), 11th in total offense (354.9 ypg), 9th in rushing (135.2 ypg), and 14th in passing (219.8 ypg).

In addition to Moore, the Panthers have also interviewed Jim Caldwell (former Lions and Colts head coach), Steve Wilks (Panthers interim head coach), Frank Reich (former Colts head coach), Shane Steichen (Eagles offensive coordinator), Ejiro Evero (Broncos defensive coordinator), Ken Dorsey (Bills offensive coordinator), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Sean Payton (former Saints head coach).

