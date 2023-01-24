49ers DL Charles Omenihu arrested after alleged domestic incident

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence after police were called to his San Jose, Calif., home.

Omenihu, 25, was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and released after posting bail. He also was served with a restraining order.

San Jose Police officers were summoned to Omenihu's home on Monday afternoon for a report of domestic violence. A woman then told the responding officers that Omenihu is her boyfriend, and that he "pushed her to the ground during an argument."

The woman complained of arm pain, however officers stated in the police release that they "did not observe any visible physical injuries." She declined medical attention.

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," the 49ers said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The second-seeded 49ers are preparing to play the top-seeded Eagles in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Omenihu has recorded career-best totals in tackles (20) and sacks (4.5) in 17 games (three starts) this season. He also had two sacks and a forced fumble in San Francisco's 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round.

Omenihu has totaled 67 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 61 career games (10 starts) with the Houston Texans and 49ers. He was selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

