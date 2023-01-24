ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

49ers DL Charles Omenihu arrested after alleged domestic incident

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4QoI_0kPgAzpP00

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence after police were called to his San Jose, Calif., home.

Omenihu, 25, was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and released after posting bail. He also was served with a restraining order.

San Jose Police officers were summoned to Omenihu's home on Monday afternoon for a report of domestic violence. A woman then told the responding officers that Omenihu is her boyfriend, and that he "pushed her to the ground during an argument."

The woman complained of arm pain, however officers stated in the police release that they "did not observe any visible physical injuries." She declined medical attention.

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," the 49ers said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The second-seeded 49ers are preparing to play the top-seeded Eagles in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Omenihu has recorded career-best totals in tackles (20) and sacks (4.5) in 17 games (three starts) this season. He also had two sacks and a forced fumble in San Francisco's 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round.

Omenihu has totaled 67 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 61 career games (10 starts) with the Houston Texans and 49ers. He was selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured

The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out action with a possible head injury. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable to return. Johnson was shoved to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Connection

Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers

Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Connection

Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. The former Denver Broncos head coach will get a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, per the report. Fangio, 64, was 19-30 in three seasons with the Broncos from 2019-21. It was his first head coaching position. ...
The Connection

NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl appearance...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Connection

Bills S Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments since going into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, taking time to offer thanks for the outpouring of support he has received over the past month. "I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually," Hamlin said in the video. "But I can't tell you how...
BUFFALO, NY
The Connection

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for the first down as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
The Connection

Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback opt to return for a 24th NFL season, ESPN reported on Sunday. Per the report, the Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pleased with his development under head coach Mike McDaniel. Brady, who will turn 46 in August, stands to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the league...
The Connection

Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro Bowl roster as a first alternate with both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes playing in Sunday's AFC...
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
664
Followers
4K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy