Saint Bonaventure, NY

Women's Basketball Takes On St. Bonaventure, Loyola Chicago this Week

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (14-8, 6-3) remains on the road to kick February off with a meeting at St. Bonaventure (4-20, 1-8) on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. before returning home to host Loyola Chicago (6-15, 1-7) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Play4Kay Pink Game/NGWSD. Saturday's contest will be...
CHICAGO, IL
Fordham Teams With Turba Sports

Fordham Athletic Director Ed Kull announced on Thursday that the Rams have entered into a partnership with Turba Sports, a team of business development and brand professionals who will assist the department in a variety of endeavors. "We're thrilled to formalize our relationship with Turba," said Kull. "Mike McBride and...
AUBURN, NY
Men’s Basketball Hosts Saint Louis on Tuesday

Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, and continue Atlantic 10 play by hosting the Saint Louis University Billikens in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Tuesday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. The game is being presented by Ridgewood Savings Bank.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Khalid Moore Named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Week

Newport News, Va. – Fordham University graduate student forward Khalid Moore (Elmont, N.Y./Molloy/Georgia Tech) has been named the Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Co-Player of the week for games played January 23-January 29 it was announced by the conference office today. It is the first weekly award of 2022-2023 for Moore who shares the honor with Saint Joseph's Lynn Greer III.
ELMONT, NY
Rams Duo Earns Weekly Track & Field Honors

Newport News, Va. – (January 31, 2023) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its weekly indoor track & field award on Tuesday with Fordham's Kyla Hill (Springfield, Mass.) earning Women's Performer of the Week honors for the second straight week, while teammate Jana Rokitta (Wuppertal, Germany) was selected as Field Performer of the Week for the first time.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

