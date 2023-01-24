Read full article on original website
Related
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
Tech layoffs are accelerating. The industry’s newest hires still aren’t spooked.
Tech employers are rapidly slashing jobs ahead of a potential recession, but even the industry’s newest workers remain largely unbothered. The recent wave of tech layoffs has begun to unwind the industry’s hiring spree during the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of Americans rode the “Great Resignation” into new jobs and careers. While the nation’s historically hot labor market is fitfully cooling down, many of the least experienced tech workers say their new skills and connections put them on firmer footing in case the economy deteriorates this year.
CNBC
Are digital wallets safe? Here’s what to know as the battle between big banks and Apple Pay heats up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
TechCrunch
European banks struggle with AI, while US banks lead the field, according to a new index
Evident, a benchmarking and intelligence company, says its inaugural Index can rank the 23 largest banks in North America and Europe on their competence in AI. “As the real-world application of AI accelerates at astonishing speed, we believe that this transformation is too important — for managers, for investors, for society at large — to be happening in a darkened room. Our Index measures the race to banking AI maturity in a way that brings transparency to the top of the agenda,” said Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Evident co-founder and CEO in a statement.
Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’
A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of...
The Verge
The big banks that brought you Zelle are building a new digital wallet
Several of America’s biggest banks, including the likes of Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, are joining forces to launch their own digital payment wallet that can be used for online shopping, according to The Wall Street Journal. The planned new wallet is a response to increased consumer usage of digital payments — particularly Apple Pay, PayPal, and ones from other tech companies, including Google Pay and Amazon Pay.
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Report: Decentralized Technologies Are Now Being Developed by Experienced Tech Professionals
In order to get a better understanding of the current state of the industry, the Ferrum Network team conducted a survey “to gather insights from participants about their involvement in and views on Web3.”. In order to get a better understanding of the current state of the digital assets...
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
fintechmagazine.com
Bitpanda launches crypto 'investment-as-a-service' offering
Bitpanda has launched an investment-as-a-service offering for crypto, allowing banks and fintech platforms to integrate trading services into their apps. European digital asset platform Bitpanda has launched an investment-as-a-service product for banks, fintechs and other platforms. The Vienna-headquartered company already serves more than 20mn customers with its white-label API, and...
Banks’ Digital Wallet Battle Easier vs Apple Pay, Harder vs PayPal
The banks have two targets in the digital wallet battle — one, Apple Pay, may be easier to “beat.”. PayPal may prove to be a tougher foe. As noted here, America’s biggest banks are banding together to launch a digital wallet to take on Apple and PayPal.
TechCrunch
Cowboy Ventures goes bigger with $260M across two new funds, including an opportunity fund
The amount is more than all the capital that the outfit has raised across its previous funds, which were sized at $40 million, $60 million and $95 million, respectively. Then again, the team has grown over the years from being a one-person firm to an outfit with an investor team, including fintech specialist Jill Williams, who Lee recruited from Anthemis, and Amanda Robson, who was pulled out of Norwest Venture Partners, where she worked with numerous enterprise software companies, including some focused on AI and robotics. (Longtime Silicon Valley attorney Ted Wang is also closely associated with the fund as a “board partner” and advises more than a dozen of its portfolio companies.)
TechCrunch
Walmart readies another $2.5 billion investment in India’s e-commerce and payments
Walmart spent about $780 million earlier this month in taxes after PhonePe, in which the retailer owns a majority stake, moved its domicile to India from Singapore. Walmart is also looking to invest between $200 million to $300 million in PhonePe’s ongoing funding round, according to a source familiar with the matter. (PhonePe declined to comment.)
zycrypto.com
SEC Commissioner Reminds Industry Experts “What Crypto Is Really About” As Market Rebounds
Hester Pierce reiterates the aim of Web 3 and blockchain as she addressed industry experts in the wake of a potential bull run. The SEC commissioner called for collaboration between web3 project leads, teams, and communities along with the Commission to prevent recurring scams. The market expects tighter regulations this...
7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay
America’s largest banks are working to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The post 7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay appeared first on KYMA.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Healthcare Companies (2023)
Predictive modeling, image analysis, and natural language processing are just a few applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. AI can increase healthcare delivery’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can help in diagnostic imaging, including detecting malignancies and conditions like diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, it can help with patient monitoring by keeping track of vital signs or eyeing for any issues. AI may also evaluate vast medical data, including electronic health records, to find patterns and enhance population health management.
crowdfundinsider.com
Germany: Robo-Advisor Ginman Looks to Expand into Digital Assets
Ginman, a Germany-based Robo-advisor, is looking to expand into digital assets, according to a note from the firm. Ginman historically has focused on equities – more specifically, ETFs or exchange-traded funds. As it seeks to add digital assets as an investment option, Ginman has added Markus Pertlwieser to its...
Investopedia
Big Banks Creating Digital Wallet to Rival Apple Pay
Bank of America (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are working on a digital wallet that customers can use to shop online in an effort to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal (PYPL). Key Takeaways. Bank of America, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo are said to be working...
Comments / 0