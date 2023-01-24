Twins Trading For Michael A. Taylor Could Be Good News For Yankees

Minnesota added another outfielder this week, making a trade with a club like the Yankees even more likely

One team's surplus could be another team's solution.

The Twins acquired outfielder Michael A. Taylor from the Royals on Monday, a trade that gives Minnesota an elite defender to provide some depth behind All-Star Byron Buxton in center field.

That's where the Yankees come into the picture.

New York has been searching for a left fielder all offseason long, exploring alternatives to limited in-house options leading up to Opening Day.

With the free agent market depleted at this point in the offseason and New York reportedly hesitant to spend , a trade may very well be the Yankees' best chance to upgrade at the position.

This isn't the first time this winter that signs have pointed to the Twins offloading an outfielder. Minnesota signed ex-Yankee Joey Gallo in free agency, another outfielder on a roster that already includes Buxton, Max Kepler, Nick Gordon, Trevor Larnach, Alex Kirilloff, Kyle Garlick, Gilberto Celestino and more.

From that group, Kepler is the name to keep an eye on. He's the oldest of the bunch (set to turn 30 in February) with only two seasons of club control remaining on his current contract. The quality defender and pull-happy slugger is three years removed from his breakout season in 2019, a campaign in which Kepler posted career-highs with 36 home runs, 90 RBI, 98 runs and 3.8 fWAR.

In 2022, Kepler slashed just .227/.318/.348. He's hit .220 with a .706 OPS over the last three seasons combined. And yet, his offensive metrics suggest that he's capable of producing better numbers, especially if he can stay on the field. Kepler rarely strikes out, doesn't chase, he hits the ball hard and he's poised to benefit from new restrictions on defensive shifts taking effect in 2023. It's easy to envision Kepler excelling in a full season at Yankee Stadium, with the short porch in right, as well.

The Taylor trade could influence Minnesota to act quickly, moving Kepler or another one of those aforementioned outfielders leading up to spring training.

Unless the Yankees are comfortable with Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial jockeying for playing time this spring, this is an opportunity for New York to add a starter at the position. Kepler will be easier to acquire instead of Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds—another outfielder that's been on New York's radar this winter—and Minnesota might decrease their asking price now that they have another outfielder to take Kepler's place.

