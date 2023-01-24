ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD projects $6.3M shortfall after 6 months of data

Richard Matkins, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD interim chief financial officer, speaks about the district's projected budget shortfalls during a meeting on Jan. 23. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is facing a budget shortfall for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget based on six months of data. Interim Chief Financial Officer Richard Matkin...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Brident Dental & Orthodontics now offering services in Lewisville

Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. The office is located at 551 E. Round Grove Road. Brident Dental & Orthodontics provides a full range of dental services for all ages, and offers evening and weekend appointments. 469-312-1503.
LEWISVILLE, TX
keranews.org

Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness

The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
PLANO, TX
inforney.com

Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval

The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023

Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County Transportation Authority brings on new COO, fills four open positions

The DCTA filled four leadership positions, including Maurice Bell as chief operating officer. (Screenshot courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority has named a new chief operating officer and filled three other open positions, officials announced in a release. Maurice Bell joined as COO, while Sherrelle Evans-Jones...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 new courses coming to Frisco ISD

The expanded Career & Technical Education Center will host several of the new programs that are being added to Frisco ISD, including Esports III. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) In the 2023-24 school year, Frisco ISD will have five new advanced courses to choose from to further students’ academic experience. Three of the new classes aim to use district partnerships to enhance student learning through internships.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City to provide feedback updates on ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan progress

The ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan update will help guide future development in the city. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) After hosting workshops over the past months aimed at gathering resident feedback on an update to the ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan, leaders from Dallas’ Planning & Urban Design Department are ready to share the feedback they received and garner additional input as they prepare to develop a draft map of land-use options across the city.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny

When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
