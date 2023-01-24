Read full article on original website
Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos announces retirement
Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos has announced he will retire at the end of August. Dr. Cavazos has spent 11 years as Superintendent and 23 years in the Arlington ISD.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD projects $6.3M shortfall after 6 months of data
Richard Matkins, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD interim chief financial officer, speaks about the district's projected budget shortfalls during a meeting on Jan. 23. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is facing a budget shortfall for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget based on six months of data. Interim Chief Financial Officer Richard Matkin...
Coppell ISD board considers $511 million bond
The Coppell ISD board of trustees met Jan. 23 to discuss a $500 million bond package. (Screenshot courtesy Coppell ISD) The Coppell ISD board of trustees met Jan. 23 to discuss opening steps toward the passage of a new bond worth more than $500 million. If passed, the $511 million...
McKinney ISD earmarks funds for refresh of 2 campuses
McKinney ISD board members approved spending money from the 2021 bond to refresh two school campuses. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The Scott Johnson Middle School and McKinney Boyd High School campuses are getting renovated. McKinney ISD board members at a Jan. 24 board meeting approved using funds already included in the...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Brident Dental & Orthodontics now offering services in Lewisville
Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. The office is located at 551 E. Round Grove Road. Brident Dental & Orthodontics provides a full range of dental services for all ages, and offers evening and weekend appointments. 469-312-1503.
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023
Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
Plano ISD to offer teaching certification program through IWU
Plano ISD partnered with Indiana Wesleyan University to offer alternative methods of obtaining a teaching certification. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Plano ISD is hoping to simplify the certification process for prospective teachers. During a Jan. 24 work session, PISD board of trustees discussed the Pathway for Teacher Certification program, an initiative...
Denton County Transportation Authority brings on new COO, fills four open positions
The DCTA filled four leadership positions, including Maurice Bell as chief operating officer. (Screenshot courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority has named a new chief operating officer and filled three other open positions, officials announced in a release. Maurice Bell joined as COO, while Sherrelle Evans-Jones...
Senior Home Repair Program to provide assistance to Dallas seniors
The Dallas City Council approved funding for the city’s Senior Home Repair Program during a Jan. 25 regular meeting. (Courtesy city of Dallas) The Dallas City Council approved funding for the city’s Senior Home Repair Program during a Jan. 25 regular meeting. The program will offer approved applicants...
5 new courses coming to Frisco ISD
The expanded Career & Technical Education Center will host several of the new programs that are being added to Frisco ISD, including Esports III. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) In the 2023-24 school year, Frisco ISD will have five new advanced courses to choose from to further students’ academic experience. Three of the new classes aim to use district partnerships to enhance student learning through internships.
Candidate filings for City Council, school board received in McKinney
The candidate filing period for City Council and school board elections is open until 5 p.m. Feb. 17. (Community Impact file photo) Candidate applications have been filed for the upcoming May election cycle, including three candidates for City Council seats and six candidates for the McKinney ISD board of trustees.
City to provide feedback updates on ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan progress
The ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan update will help guide future development in the city. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) After hosting workshops over the past months aimed at gathering resident feedback on an update to the ForwardDallas Comprehensive Land Use Plan, leaders from Dallas’ Planning & Urban Design Department are ready to share the feedback they received and garner additional input as they prepare to develop a draft map of land-use options across the city.
McKinney ISD approves winter storm water damage repair costs
The main damage at Evans Middle School was caused by a sprinkler line break near the north entrance, causing water damage to both gym floors. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Evans Middle School and Glen Oaks Elementary School saw burst pipes due to low temperatures over the 2022-23 winter break. MISD board...
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
fortworthreport.org
As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny
When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
