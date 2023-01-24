Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Redford, Reed, Wahl first to advance to 2023 Gila Idol finals
SAFFORD — The Double R Bar and Grill at Mt. Graham Golf Course was filled with music Thursday night. The restaurant hosted the first preliminary of the 2023 Gila Idol signing competition, and three performers have qualified for the finals March 23 at the David M. Player Center for the arts.
DAR Back with Strawberries for Valentine’s Day
The DAR Gila Valley Chapter is preparing for their “Strawberries for Scholarships” fundraiser for Valentine’s Day. Contributed photos from 2020. After two years of pandemic shut-down, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are gearing up with their local student awards and scholarship fundraiser to, once again, provide plates of chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day.
Safford considering re-zone for more housing units
SAFFORD — The City of Safford is considering a zoning change to accommodate much-needed housing. At its most recent meeting, the City Council held the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Randy Pozo to rezone his property on 7th Street, behind Graham County Courthouse, from conventional-manufactured housing (C-MH) to multiple family residential (R-2).
Cornhole, black light painting to benefit Search and Rescue
SAFFORD — Graham County Search and Rescue is hosting its annual cornhole tournament and raffle fund-raiser Saturday, Jan. 28, at Graham County Fairgrounds. The money raised at this event will help provide funding for training, ropes, and communication equipment. This equipment and trainings are vital for Search and Rescue volunteers to improve their skills.
