Why are some doctors charging membership fees?

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd recently found out that his primary care doctor essentially booted him from her practice. He got voicemails urging him to sign up for a new membership plan at the practice that would cost $1,600 a year, and the doctor promises same-day appointments and more thorough personalized care.
Breaking barriers to mental health care in Asian communities: 5 question, answered by an expert

Two deadly mass shootings in California this month targeted Asian communities in the state, leaving Asian residents coping with this collective trauma. The nonprofit Asian Mental Health Collective started during the pandemic to provide free therapy and combat the stigma associated with seeking mental health care. After the shootings, the collective has begun mobilizing counselors around the country to provide culturally-competent mental care.
