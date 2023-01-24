Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
First vaccine for honeybees could help eliminate threat of disease
A first-of-its-kind vaccine for honeybees is close to coming to market to fight a disease that currently means burning infected hives. It's a little extra help as bees try to deal with climate change. Emily Jones of WABE reports.
Why are some doctors charging membership fees?
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd recently found out that his primary care doctor essentially booted him from her practice. He got voicemails urging him to sign up for a new membership plan at the practice that would cost $1,600 a year, and the doctor promises same-day appointments and more thorough personalized care.
Breaking barriers to mental health care in Asian communities: 5 question, answered by an expert
Two deadly mass shootings in California this month targeted Asian communities in the state, leaving Asian residents coping with this collective trauma. The nonprofit Asian Mental Health Collective started during the pandemic to provide free therapy and combat the stigma associated with seeking mental health care. After the shootings, the collective has begun mobilizing counselors around the country to provide culturally-competent mental care.
