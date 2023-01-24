ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'

One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
WBUR

Racial disparities in funding for water projects explored in new report

President Biden's infrastructure law paved the way for billions of dollars to go towards upgrading the country's water infrastructure. That funding will go through a loan and grant program administered by the states. New research from the Natural Resources Defense Council looks at how that loan program has allocated funding in recent years, and where there are racial disparities.
Health care providers are seeing 'a steady stream' of people traveling to Mass. for abortion care

This week marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that secured the right to abortion in America. For abortion rights supporters, it’s a bittersweet anniversary because the Supreme Court overturned Roe in the Dobbs decision last year. More than a dozen states have since banned or heavily restricted abortion.
Breaking barriers to mental health care in Asian communities: 5 question, answered by an expert

Two deadly mass shootings in California this month targeted Asian communities in the state, leaving Asian residents coping with this collective trauma. The nonprofit Asian Mental Health Collective started during the pandemic to provide free therapy and combat the stigma associated with seeking mental health care. After the shootings, the collective has begun mobilizing counselors around the country to provide culturally-competent mental care.
