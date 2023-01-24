ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night

(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood

Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby

(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police in Southeast D.C. are investigating a Monday night attempted armed robbery that left a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was approached by suspects in the 4300 Block of 1st Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. A gun was displayed by one of the suspects, who demanded the victim surrender their property. After shooting the victim, the suspects left the scene without any property. An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released. Police The post D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Police asking for public's help identifying group involved in shooting teens in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police released surveillance video of suspects involved in a shooting that injured two teenagers in Northeast Baltimore on January 17.The video shows four males walking and then firing shots.Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue for a reported shooting.When officers arrived, two 16-year-olds were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD

