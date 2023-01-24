WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police in Southeast D.C. are investigating a Monday night attempted armed robbery that left a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was approached by suspects in the 4300 Block of 1st Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. A gun was displayed by one of the suspects, who demanded the victim surrender their property. After shooting the victim, the suspects left the scene without any property. An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released. Police The post D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO