alxnow.com
Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night
(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
WJLA
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after Fairfax Co. crash; police warn residents
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The Vienna Police Department is cautioning residents to be vigilant after a two-vehicle crash led to a carjacking in Fairfax County late Saturday evening, according to police. Around 10 p.m., a driver was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger on Park Street near Moore Avenue...
Woman Killed After Jumping Out Of Intoxicated Driver's Moving Jeep In PWC, Police Say
A woman is dead after jumping out of a moving Jeep being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Prince William County, police say. Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, was killed on Saturday, Jan. 28 when she bailed on driver Gustavo Barahona Benitez, 38, both of Woodbridge, who is now in po…
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood
Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
fox5dc.com
Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police in Southeast D.C. are investigating a Monday night attempted armed robbery that left a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was approached by suspects in the 4300 Block of 1st Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. A gun was displayed by one of the suspects, who demanded the victim surrender their property. After shooting the victim, the suspects left the scene without any property. An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released. Police The post D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
Veteran Prince George's County Police Officer Shoots Man Reaching For Gun
A 20-year-old Lanham man has been arrested after assaulting two Prince George's County police officers during a non-contact officer-involved shooting, authorities announce. Tyler Clendenen was taken into custody after the incident on Monday, Jan. 23, according to Prince George's County police. Investigators say that around 8:40 a.m., a resident called...
VIDEO: Maryland man charged after carjacking, police chase ends in crash on Beltway
A Maryland man has been charged after police say he stole an SUV and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash on the Capital Beltway.
DC Police ask for public's help identifying car suspected to be involved in Southeast assault
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a car allegedly involved in an assault on Monday in Southeast D.C. Police say the suspected car was involved in an assault with intent to commit robbery while armed offense in...
Man sentenced to life for two separate Baltimore City murders
Gerald Smith has been sentenced to life for the murders of Marvis Pollock and Brittaney Hayes-Smith in May of 2021.
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
Police asking for public's help identifying group involved in shooting teens in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police released surveillance video of suspects involved in a shooting that injured two teenagers in Northeast Baltimore on January 17.The video shows four males walking and then firing shots.Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue for a reported shooting.When officers arrived, two 16-year-olds were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
