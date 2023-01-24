Report: Chelsea Target Amadou Onana Not In Everton Training

Chelsea target and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has not reported for duty at training today.

Chelsea have been reported to be interested in Amadou Onana from Everton, and the player has not reported for training for his club today amid the rumours he could leave the club.

There is interest in Onana from a number of clubs in the Premier League, but the reason he missed training has not yet been confirmed.

Chelsea have not made any concrete approaches as of yet for the Belgian midfielder.

Amadou Onana did not report for Everton training today. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Grounds of Sky Sports , Amadou Onana did not report for Everton training today amid interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Chelsea are one of the clubs with an interest in the player, as are their London rivals Arsenal. Neither club are yet to make an official approach for his services.

Onana's team-mate Anthony Gordon was also missing from training, which was taken by Leighton Baine s and Paul Tait, and it has now been confirmed he could be moving to Newcastle if the deal goes through as planned.

The exact reason Onana has not reported for training has now been confirmed, and it may not definitely be a case of him negotiating with another club. That is expected to be more clear in the next few hours.

Chelsea do have interest in Onana and he does have chances to leave the club after Frank Lampard was sacked yesterday.

Onana could leave Everton, and it's up to Chelsea to decide whether he moves to them.

