South Padre Island, TX

The Independent

US removes Cuban migrants from remote Florida islands

The Coast Guard removed more than 300 Cuban migrants from a remote island national park off the Florida coast Thursday as the U.S. government sought to handle the latest influx in people arriving by boat from the communist island. Homeland Security officials said the Coast Guard took 337 migrants from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile (113-kilometer) trip to Key West, where they will be processed. They were among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boat over the New Year's weekend, prompting officials in Florida to appeal to the federal government to do...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

396 Haitian migrants detained on 50-foot boat near Bahamas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Coast Guard has detained a boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said. The migrants were detained close to the far-flung Cay Sal island located between Florida and Cuba,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants

The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The…
KEY WEST, FL
The Independent

Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard

A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
FLORIDA STATE
boldsky.com

Places More Mysterious Than Bermuda Triangle: Sargasso Sea, Devils Sea Of Japan, And Lake Michigan

Bermuda Triangle is a western region of the North Atlantic Ocean that has a spooky reputation for swallowing boats, ships and airplanes. While some say that it has a hole that leads to another dimension some others sway that it is UFO den that is carrying away the sea vessels. Many people believe that the Bermuda Triangle is one of the most supernatural spots that intrigue everyone from time to time. Let us explore possible reasons behind the eeriness that shrouds the reputations of these oceans.
ILLINOIS STATE
TravelPulse

5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States

There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
HAWAII STATE
maritime-executive.com

Smugglers Are Abandoning Migrants on Rocky Island in Mona Passage

Monito Island, an uninhabited outcropping of American territory in the Mona Passage, is becoming a regular destination for migrant smugglers, according to recent reports from the U.S. Coast Guard. Twice in the last week, cutters have diverted to Monito in order to rescue migrants who were abandoned on the island by smugglers, leaving them some 40 nm short of an actual crossing to Puerto Rico.

