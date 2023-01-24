Read full article on original website
Related
More than 100 Haitians land in Key Largo, just a day after Cuban migrants’ arrival
More than 100 Haitians landed Tuesday in a gated community in Key Largo, the latest boatload of refugees from the Caribbean to hit Florida’s shores.
Border Patrol says migrants from Brazil, Bahamas and Haiti arrived in Fort Lauderdale
The U.S. Border Patrol says it apprehended 12 migrants of different nationalities after a yacht arrived on a Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday night.
US removes Cuban migrants from remote Florida islands
The Coast Guard removed more than 300 Cuban migrants from a remote island national park off the Florida coast Thursday as the U.S. government sought to handle the latest influx in people arriving by boat from the communist island. Homeland Security officials said the Coast Guard took 337 migrants from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile (113-kilometer) trip to Key West, where they will be processed. They were among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boat over the New Year's weekend, prompting officials in Florida to appeal to the federal government to do...
Hundreds of Cuban migrants head to Key West after landing on Keys island, Coast Guard says
Hundreds of Cuban migrants who were stranded on remote islands off a Florida Keys national park for almost a week were shipped to Key West on Thursday.
ABC News
396 Haitian migrants detained on 50-foot boat near Bahamas
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Coast Guard has detained a boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said. The migrants were detained close to the far-flung Cay Sal island located between Florida and Cuba,...
msn.com
Passengers applauded and got 'really emotional' after a Royal Caribbean cruise liner rescued 17 people from a tiny boat in the Bahamas
Slide 1 of 125: Royal Caribbean invited me to sail on its new Wonder of the Seas for two nights in early December. The world's largest cruise ship had unique amenities I had never seen on a ship before. I've historically disliked cruises but the Wonder of the Seas is now my favorite ship.
Bodies of Two Stowaways Found Dead in Landing Gear of South American Plane Shortly After Landing in Colombia
The dead bodies of two stowaways were found in the landing gear of an Airbus A320 aircraft operated by the Colombia-based airline Avianca shortly after the aircraft arrived in Bogota on Friday night, aviation officials and the airline have confirmed. The five-year-old single-aisle aircraft had just operated Avianca flight AV116,...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park closed after 300 migrants land over weekend
The Dry Tortugas National Park announced that it would be closed Monday after seeing a sharp increase in Cuban migrant landings over the New Year's weekend.
Military.com
How a Coast Guard Plane Scoured Islands Looking for Migrants — And What the Crew Found
CAY SAL BANK, Bahamas — High above a remote uninhabited Bahamian island, a U.S. Coast Guard air crew on patrol watches as a man and small child fish from a white-sand beach. A twin-outboard engine cabin cruiser is anchored in a cove just a few feet from shore. Using...
CBS News
Coast Guard stops boat with nearly 400 Haitians off Bahamas, likely headed to Florida
MIAMI - A boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants was detained by the U.S. Coast Guard near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said. U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Nicole Groll said Monday that the interdiction happened Saturday afternoon and involved a 50-foot...
A man accidentally drifted out to sea with only ketchup and seasonings. He was rescued 24 days later after writing "help" on the boat.
A 47-year-old man was working on his boat in St. Maarten in December when the weather suddenly churned and he drifted out to sea. He soon became lost and now, weeks later has been found off the coast of Colombia – with only ketchup and seasonings helping to keep him nourished.
All Cuban rafters arriving in Florida Keys in Coast Guard custody
All the Cuban rafters who arrived in the last few days at Marquesas Key, Florida, were taken into custody by the U.S. Coast Guard. Dozens of people were on that small island, waiting to be rescued by the corresponding authorities. They will now be processed according to established procedures.
National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The…
Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard
A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
Migrants found in boat hauled by smugglers near Sonoita
Seven migrants were found and three smugglers were arrested near Sonoita, Arizona, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
boldsky.com
Places More Mysterious Than Bermuda Triangle: Sargasso Sea, Devils Sea Of Japan, And Lake Michigan
Bermuda Triangle is a western region of the North Atlantic Ocean that has a spooky reputation for swallowing boats, ships and airplanes. While some say that it has a hole that leads to another dimension some others sway that it is UFO den that is carrying away the sea vessels. Many people believe that the Bermuda Triangle is one of the most supernatural spots that intrigue everyone from time to time. Let us explore possible reasons behind the eeriness that shrouds the reputations of these oceans.
Cruise ships rescue two probable migrant groups off Florida’s coast, companies say
Two cruise ships on New Year’s voyages in the Caribbean encountered two separate probable migrant boats on Monday, stopping to assist the people onboard the vessels, who cruise lines say were in distress.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
maritime-executive.com
Smugglers Are Abandoning Migrants on Rocky Island in Mona Passage
Monito Island, an uninhabited outcropping of American territory in the Mona Passage, is becoming a regular destination for migrant smugglers, according to recent reports from the U.S. Coast Guard. Twice in the last week, cutters have diverted to Monito in order to rescue migrants who were abandoned on the island by smugglers, leaving them some 40 nm short of an actual crossing to Puerto Rico.
Comments / 0