ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

Two Burlington police cars damaged by suspected drunk driver

Burlington, IA- A suspected drunk driver backed into a Burlington Police Department patrol car, and pushed it into another patrol car, causing minor damage. According to a news release, at about 11 AM Wednesday, January 25th, Burlington police officers were dispatched to 3138 Sunnyside Ave. to investigate a report of a subject screaming he was being held, hostage.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Oxford man charged with OWI after rolling UTV with passengers aboard

An Oxford man has been charged with drunk driving after he crashed a UTV with passengers aboard. The incident happened just after 11:15pm on December 30th in Tiffin. Deputies say 19-year-old Quintin Becicka of Highway 6 NW was operating the UTV on Dogwood Avenue when he lost control and rolled the vehicle multiple times. Arriving first responders say they found bottles of alcohol scattered around the crash scene, with Becicka showing signs of intoxication.
TIFFIN, IA
KWQC

Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

Lone Tree firefighters respond to car fire

Lone Tree firefighters were busy with a car fire Tuesday night. Records show first responders were called to the intersection of Utah Avenue and 670th Street just after 6:30pm. Little information about the incident has been released, including whether there were any injuries, the make and model of the vehicle, or any damage estimate.
LONE TREE, IA
KBUR

Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
CARTHAGE, IL
KWQC

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
HILLSDALE, IL
KCJJ

Suspect accused of stealing copper, aluminum from IC business

An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole copper and aluminum from a local business last month. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail last Friday after police say he tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. He now faces charges relating to an unrelated incident on December 11th. Investigators say an employee of Brandt Heating & Air Conditioning on Heinz Road found Kelley on the property around 10am that day. Kelley was reportedly transporting air conditioner parts to his vehicle parked nearby.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC man charged after allegedly buying shotgun for ineligible person

Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say purchased a shotgun for another person who is ineligible to possess firearms. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad of Westwinds Drive was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Police say Mohammad purchased a shotgun from Scheels in Coralville on Valentine’s Day of 2021. Two days later, police found the gun in the possession of a subject who is prohibited from carrying weapons. The man is seen on security video with Mohammad during the purchase at Scheels.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Multiple animals die in barn fire

Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park

Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused

North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KBUR

Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Judge denies request to suppress evidence in Fairfield murder case

Fairfield, IA- A Judge has denied a request to suppress evidence in the murder trial of a Fairfield teen. Willard Miller and his co-defendant Jeremy Goodale are charged with First Degree Murder in the November 2021 death of Nohema Graber in Fairfield. TV Station KTVO reports that in November, a...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville

A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy