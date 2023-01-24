Last week, nearly 100 children across Massachusetts were stuck in hospital emergency rooms waiting for mental health services. This is not unusual, as child psychiatric units have long been overstretched, particularly during the pandemic. That's why the state has begun partnering with diversion services that allow children to access mental health counseling in their own homes. WBUR's Martha Bebinger joins The Common to share the story of one family's experience.

