Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to appear at arraignment
The man suspected in the killings of seven people at two agricultural facilities in Half Moon Bay, California, earlier this week will be arraigned Wednesday on charges that are expected to include murder and attempted murder. This comes the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the town and talked about...
Extreme weather events make it difficult for California farmworkers to put food on their own tables
California farmworkers harvest much of the nation's food. But extreme weather events, including the recent rains and last summer's heat, have taken on toll on some of the crops. That, in turn, is making it more difficult for farmworkers to afford to eat themselves. Teresa Cotsirilos of the Food &...
EPA to decide whether gold and copper mine in Alaska moves forward
The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to make a final decision this month on the controversial Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska. Many residents fear the proposed giant copper and gold mine would harm wild salmon runs. Izzy Ross from KDLG says.
In 2nd storm of the week, expect snow first, then rain and gusts, in Mass.
The next round of wintry weather is knocking on our doorstep. Enjoy any limited sun in the early hours of Wednesday as it will disappear quickly behind clouds that usher in first snowflakes this afternoon. At first, snow will fall very lightly, and the temperature will be above freezing, so...
Addressing Mass. mental health 'boarding' crisis
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 25. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Be Well: We're taking our regular wellness series to the kitchen. We learn some basics about food safety and how to maximize groceries as the price of food rises. From the Newsroom: A new state program...
Housing Check: Gov. Maura Healey and affordable housing
We've got more on housing, folks! Today, we're taking a look at what Gov. Maura Healey's has planned to address housing insecurity at the state level. WBUR's Simón Rios joins The Common to discuss what we know about Gov. Healey's housing policy, including plans to hire a cabinet-level housing secretary.
Legal aid for lowest earners has been on the rise. But chief justice says Mass. needs more
The top state judge in Massachusetts wants lawmakers to make more funding available for low-income Bay Staters to get legal representation in civil matters, warning that recent investments still have not done enough to ensure access for those in need. Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd warned that legal...
Home counseling for kids in crisis
Last week, nearly 100 children across Massachusetts were stuck in hospital emergency rooms waiting for mental health services. This is not unusual, as child psychiatric units have long been overstretched, particularly during the pandemic. That's why the state has begun partnering with diversion services that allow children to access mental health counseling in their own homes. WBUR's Martha Bebinger joins The Common to share the story of one family's experience.
