Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to appear at arraignment

The man suspected in the killings of seven people at two agricultural facilities in Half Moon Bay, California, earlier this week will be arraigned Wednesday on charges that are expected to include murder and attempted murder. This comes the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the town and talked about...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Addressing Mass. mental health 'boarding' crisis

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 25. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Be Well: We're taking our regular wellness series to the kitchen. We learn some basics about food safety and how to maximize groceries as the price of food rises. From the Newsroom: A new state program...
BOSTON, MA
Housing Check: Gov. Maura Healey and affordable housing

We've got more on housing, folks! Today, we're taking a look at what Gov. Maura Healey's has planned to address housing insecurity at the state level. WBUR's Simón Rios joins The Common to discuss what we know about Gov. Healey's housing policy, including plans to hire a cabinet-level housing secretary.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Home counseling for kids in crisis

Last week, nearly 100 children across Massachusetts were stuck in hospital emergency rooms waiting for mental health services. This is not unusual, as child psychiatric units have long been overstretched, particularly during the pandemic. That's why the state has begun partnering with diversion services that allow children to access mental health counseling in their own homes. WBUR's Martha Bebinger joins The Common to share the story of one family's experience.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

