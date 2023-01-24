ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers DL Charles Omenihu arrested after alleged domestic incident

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3louTl_0kPg4uIt00

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence after police were called to his San Jose, Calif., home.

Omenihu, 25, was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and released after posting bail. He also was served with a restraining order.

San Jose Police officers were summoned to Omenihu's home on Monday afternoon for a report of domestic violence. A woman then told the responding officers that Omenihu is her boyfriend, and that he "pushed her to the ground during an argument."

The woman complained of arm pain, however officers stated in the police release that they "did not observe any visible physical injuries." She declined medical attention.

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," the 49ers said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The second-seeded 49ers are preparing to play the top-seeded Eagles in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Omenihu has recorded career-best totals in tackles (20) and sacks (4.5) in 17 games (three starts) this season. He also had two sacks and a forced fumble in San Francisco's 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round.

Omenihu has totaled 67 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 61 career games (10 starts) with the Houston Texans and 49ers. He was selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

The Greeneville Sun

49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured

The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out action with a possible head injury. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable to return. Johnson was shoved to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Greeneville Sun

49ers QB Brock Purdy injures elbow in NFC title game

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy departed Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a right elbow injury. The 49ers said Purdy was "questionable" to return, leaving the 49ers to turn to their fourth quarterback of the season -- 36-year-old Josh Johnson, who has started just nine times since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Purdy was injured...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Greeneville Sun

Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers

Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. The former Denver Broncos head coach will get a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, per the report. Fangio, 64, was 19-30 in three seasons with the Broncos from 2019-21. It was his first head coaching position. ...
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

