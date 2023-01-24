ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where The Miami Heat Stand In This Week's NBA Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
The Heat move up in the NBA.com rankings despite 3-point percentage decline

The Miami Heat have won six of their last 10 and are a season-best four games above .500.

So, naturally, they are getting a little more national respect. This week, they moved up to the No. 9 in the NBA.com power rankings . Here's what NBA.com senior writer John Schumann had to say about the Heat.

"The Heat have seen the league’s biggest drop in 3-point percentage, going from first (37.9%) last season to 27th (33.5%) this season," Schumann wrote. "Among 164 individuals with at least 100 3-point attempts in each of the last two seasons, Max Strus (from 41.0% to 33.1%), Gabe Vincent (from 36.8% to 32.2%), Duncan Robinson (from 37.2% to 33.1%) and Kyle Lowry (from 37.7% to 34.0%) have seen the fifth, 21st, 25th and 29th biggest drops, respectfully. And January has been the Heat’s worst 3-point shooting month (30.8%) thus far. Shooting 8-for-31 (26%) in Atlanta on Monday and 4-for-20 (20%) in Dallas on Friday, the Heat got clobbered, trailing both games by more than 25 points (though they cut a 26-point deficit down to four late in Atlanta)."

Tonight, the Heat face the Boston Celtics, who are the No. 1 team in the rankings.

