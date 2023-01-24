ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perquimans Weekly

Winter right time for a good bowl of soup

By Cheryl Orr Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

With a cold winter wind that chills you to the core, a good hearty soup often can literally be the right course.

There’s just something so comforting about a steamy bowl to savor. My husband is a soup aficionado, and when we go out for bite in town he is infamous for sending his soup back to the kitchen because it’s not hot enough, and often more than once.

I do enjoy my soup hot, but it’s the flavor that’s important to me. Soup can be complex with many layers and it’s that balance that I enjoy.

Many soups and stews are often better the second day when the flavors have really married. There is even a scientific basis for this flavor enhancement.

There are measurable changes in sweetness on a molecular level as complex carbohydrates such as vegetable fructose, dairy lactose and starches break down to simple sugars when allowed to rest and later be reheated. Large proteins also break down similar to the process of letting a dough rest.

A hearty soup with complex layers of flavors is pasta e fagioli — or pasta and beans in Italian. This soup is a beloved recipe in Italian cuisine from the Alps to the Mediterranean, but has several regional variations. Some areas prefer borlotti beans, and others cannellini beans.

Some regions use tomato in its base while others do not. As with every recipe I encourage everyone to put their own spin to their liking.

You may opt for fresh or dried beans but for ease in preparation I use a medley of imported canned Italian beans from Wegman’s that contains barlotti, cannellini, fagioli rossi and ceci.

Just be sure to drain and rinse any canned beans well. This recipe can be prepared as vegetarian as well, but I prefer the flavor that pancetta adds to the dish. A smaller pasta is always used, and any shape will do.

This soup is hearty enough as a meal when paired with a nice salad and bread.

This week I have included my recipe for Pasta e Fagioli. As Dean Martin sang, “When the stars make you drool, just like pasta fazool, that’s amore.” Enjoy!

If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.

Pasta e Fagioli

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 6 oz. pancetta diced

• 1 yellow onion, diced

• 2 carrots, diced

• 2 ribs celery, diced

• 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely minced

• 1 teaspoon oregano

• 1 clove garlic, minced, and 3 whole cloves

• 1 15-ounce canned crushed tomatoes

• 4 cups chicken stock

• 2 tablespoons chicken demi-glace, or Better Than Bouillon chicken stock paste

• 1 bay leaf

• Pinch red pepper flakes, Dash of balsamic vinegar, Squeeze of honey

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 2 15-ounce cans Italian Barlotti beans, drained and rinsed

• 8 ounces small pasta

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Freshly grated parmigiano Reggiano for topping, and add the rind to the soup while cooking

• 2 tablespoon each fresh basil and parsley, chopped

• Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION

• Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the pancetta, onions, carrots, celery, oregano, and rosemary. Sauté until softened and starting to brown, Add the garlic and sauté about 30 seconds.

• Add the beans, crushed tomatoes, and the chicken stock. Stir in the demi-glace, bay leaf, red pepper, tomato paste, honey, parmesan rind, and Balsamic. Bring the mixture to a boil then reduce the heat and simmer about for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove the rind and bay leaf. Add the pasta and cook until al dente.

• Stir in the basil and parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste again. Serve with freshly grated parmigiano cheese and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, if desired.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients You Should Add To Your Soup To Slim Down This Winter

Soup season is in full swing–which is great for those of us looking for great recipes that can also help us reach our New Year’s weight loss goals, because soups offer practically endless opportunities to pack in nutritious, filling, low-calorie ingredients. In fact, there are tons of delicious soup ingredients that offer up incredible anti-inflammatory properties, which is a major key to a healthy diet. Chronic inflammation in the body can lead to issues like insulin and leptin resistance, which can hold you back significantly on your weight loss journey. But by adding the right foods to your plate (or, in this case, your bowl) you’ll be well on your way to less inflammation–not to mention a slimmer waistline.
Dicle Belul

French Onion Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: French Onion Soup.
msn.com

Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup

Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
msn.com

Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why

You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup

If Mexican-inspired soups are your jam during the cooler months, then this chicken tortilla soup should definitely be on your must-try list. While a lot of soups need to simmer on the stove or in a slow cooker for hours, this soup only needs about 20 minutes on the heat. This is largely thanks to the use of a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken, which you just need to strip and shred before adding to your soup.
FLORIDA STATE
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Crockpot Beef Barley Soup

Beef Barley Soup was one of my favorite soups from when I was growing up. We had a little restaurant in town that made the absolute best Beef Barley Soup, and I have been trying to recreate it for years! My husband came across this recipe, modified it a bit, and it's really close to what I remember. Enjoy Beef Barley Soup that you can cook in your crockpot!
Tina Howell

Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas

I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
Dicle Belul

Macaroni Bechamel Pasta

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
agupdate.com

Tuscan Chicken with White Beans

4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Chef Dennis

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
The Perquimans Weekly

Just when you think you have one stink bug for a friend...

There was a time when my dog, Max, would have been an excellent therapy or emotional support animal. He was always happy to be with people — any people — and provide constant warm-puppy-dog affection. Had I claimed a need for an emotional-support animal at my work, Max would have backed me up on it and played the part. Max is an old man now. Plenty of energy still, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecountrycook.net

Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes

Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes are all made in the slow cooker and covered in seasonings, shredded cheese, bacon and green onion!. Is there anything better than potatoes, bacon and cheese? Honestly, it's probably one of my favorite combination of flavors. This recipe for Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes combines all your favorites for the perfect side dish or appetizer!
Jennifer Geer

Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)

The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
Epicurious

Sopa de Tortilla

Sopa de tortilla, or tortilla soup, is one of the most famous soups from central Mexico. There are several variations to the recipe, and they can include shredded chicken, roasted poblano peppers, and even chicharrones. What makes this soup special (and famous!) are the garnishes; the combination of the crispy tortillas and the creamy avocado chunks make for a spoonful of heaven.
Gin Lee

Homemade flour tortillas

Save money and enjoy making homemade soft-shell flour tortillas at home, using only three ingredients. With my recipe, you can make various sized flour tortillas to make street tacos, regular tacos, taco bowls, Mexican pizza, burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, etc.. The recipe is so simple to make. I hope you'll try it!
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

Sometimes, even as an adult, I just crave the "comfort food" that I ate as a child! I love Baked Macaroni & Cheese, but when we made it previously, it always came out drier than I was hoping for. Not this time! We found a recipe that we adjusted a bit that produced a delicious macaroni and cheese that was nice and creamy! Enjoy!
Claudia Lamascolo

Aggression Cookies

This recipe for Aggression cookies (or depression cookies) is all made by hand (no mixers here) using very basic simple ingredients easily found, rolled by hand, and just an old-fashioned cookie jar oatmeal cookie.
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
547
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy