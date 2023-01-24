ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 8

Keith Fritz
2d ago

It's to late to see if she had any alcohol in her system or on her breath.It looks like she had some help to avoid the police. Isn't that a crime in It's own merit? If it was anyone else they along with the driver of the vehicle would be facing the judge. But since they have money and power. They don't have anything to worry about. Everything is being handled behind the scenes.

Keith Fritz
2d ago

She should definitely lose her privilege of driving. Just like everyone else Plus she should be forced to wear a ankle monitor just like the other people. She is lucky that she didn't kill or hurt anyone doing this. She has shown that she has no remose of private property or for human safety.

Roger Price
4d ago

Those that assisted in her cover up should be charged as well. They willingly assisted her in leaving the scene of a crime and hiding her until she sobered up.

