Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban
When businessman Vern received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive. But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Vern took it with him on a holiday to New York.
BBC
London's West End: Man crushed by telescopic urinal dies
A man died after he was crushed and trapped underneath a telescopic public urinal while working on the device in central London. He was pronounced dead at the scene at Cambridge Circus during a rescue effort at the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road. Pop-up toilets are stored...
BBC
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
Popculture
King Charles Makes Royal's Ban From Buckingham Palace Official Ahead of Coronation
It turns out the rumors are true and King Charles III is dropping the hammer on his fellow royals who have stepped away from their official duties. For one specific member of The Royal Family, this means that their welcome at Buckingham Palace is no longer valid. Top product in...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Warning to 100 funeral directors over price lists
One hundred funeral directors face the threat of being named and shamed if they fail to improve the transparency of their prices. A letter from the UK's competition authority warns them to improve after being found not to be complying with new rules on price lists. Consumer group Fairer Finance...
BBC
The joy and the trauma of carrying a celebrity's baby
Paris Hilton joined a growing list of celebrities this week who have talked publicly about having a child with a surrogate. We rarely hear the surrogate's side of the story, but as Shanna St Clair explains, it can be great - or awful. The names of the celebrities have been...
Jason Roy rediscovers magician’s touch and reverses career trajectory | Simon Burnton
England’s long-time white-ball opener was hanging on to his place in the team before a spellbinding 113 in Bloemfontein
BBC
Richmond: Arrest as dead badger found near disturbed sett
A man has been arrested and his three dogs seized as part of an investigation into badger baiting. North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of poaching near Richmond on Wednesday. A dead badger and a disturbed sett were found, the force said. The man, who is in his...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Opinion: Going green Is a palpable need but a tough transition
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — I first heard about global warming being attributable to human activity about 50 years ago. Back then, it was just a curiosity, a matter of academic discussion. It didn’t engage the environmental movement, which marshaled opposition to nuclear and firmly advocated coal as an alternative. Twenty years on, there was concern about global warming. I heard competing arguments about the threat at many locations, from Columbia University to the Aspen Institute. There was conflicting data from NASA and other...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
BBC
Southampton drug gang sentenced to combined 33 years
An investigation in to crime gang that sold cannabis, class A drugs and used antique guns has helped lead to a change in the law. The Southampton group imported drugs from Europe, Canada and the US which were distributed and then the proceeds were converted into Bitcoin. Police said the...
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC
Toronto struggles with wave of public transport violence
Commuters in Toronto have been navigating the city's public transport system with growing unease, following a surge of violent incidents targeting both riders and operators. As of Friday, there were seven reported incidents of violence in the last seven days on the transport system of Canada's largest city. This includes...
BBC
'Batman wannabe' stopped after driving uninsured in Manchester
A "Batman wannabe" who drove his eye-catching motor around Manchester city centre overnight has had his car seized. He caught police attention while over-revving the engine before being stopped by officers. They found the driver was uninsured and tweeted that they "did the Joker a favour and seized the Batmobile".
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
Isla Bryson: Former classmate of trans rapist feels 'violated'
A former classmate of transgender rapist Isla Bryson has said she feels "violated" after learning of her crimes. Louise Turner, 24, was paired with Bryson on a beauty course in Ayrshire. It meant Bryson - who at that point had been charged but not convicted of rape - practised applying...
Comments / 0