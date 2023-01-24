Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Bahati And His daughter Heaven Unwell, Dad In Worse State Than Daughter
Popular musician Bahati Kenya and his first daughter with Diana Marua Heaven Bahati are unwell. The Bahati's are just back from their holiday on the coast, where they have been taking a break from their normal content creation after a long year. Heaven Bahati revealed on her social media accounts...
iheart.com
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
Furious mother claimed her daughter was told by teachers to remove her coat during outdoor PE
The parent claims that during last week's cold snap, her daughter was made to do the session in a t-shirt at Martin High School in Anstey, Leicestershire.
Judge Lynn Toler's Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Passed Away at 72 Years Old
It goes without saying that Judge Lynn Toler is most famous thanks to her longtime role on the daytime television show Divorce Court. Her proceedings have ruled over many a nail-biting situation between dissolved couples. She has even leveraged that fame into other shows such as Commit or Quit. Article...
Wedding Guest Cheered for Walking Out After Told Dress Is 'Inappropriate'
"I decided I would leave and take back the cheque. That's when they stopped laughing," the wedding guest said on Reddit.
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Teen girl who is a product of mom's infidelity finds biological father after "dad" insists she be sent to grandparents
A 15-year-old girl found out that her "dad" is not her father after it came out that her mother got pregnant with her from cheating on her marriage. She has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Mom Neglecting Newborn Triplets by Leaving Them Crying Alone Inside Backed
"In order for you to step away so you can regroup, even momentarily, your baby's safety is paramount," a New York pediatrician told Newsweek.
Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died
It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.
New Mom Furious with Mother-in-Law for Purchasing 'Controlling' Presents for 4-Month-Old
Having a newborn child can come with a lot of pressures, from having to establish boundaries with family members to finding a new groove and normal under new circumstances. That said, finding an adjusted routine takes time and a lot of patience, and not every new parent can adapt to the situation quickly or effectively.
Husband refuses to bring wife to his family events to hide his secret
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. When you get married, each partner marries into an extended family. While you may not have to see them every day, you definitely make an impression in their lives in some way.
Wife who slams husband for adopting his deceased dad's orphaned dog without asking her: "It's my house too!"
One man has taken to a Reddit post to tell his story about how he took the liberty of adopting his dad's dog without consulting his wife first, after both his dad and his dad's partner died (on the same day),
Upworthy
Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
Widow Cheered for How She Removed Husband's Mistress From His Funeral
"She had no business there," said the widow, defending her actions online.
Triplet Sisters Share the Affections of a Single Man
A set of identical Kenyan triplet sisters have come forward to say they are all in love. There is nothing unusual about that. That is until it was revealed they are sharing the same man. Cate, Eve, and Mary, three sisters from Kenya known as the "Comrades Triplets," are all dating the same man, and when it was reported at first, the story quickly spread throughout their home nation.
Family Of Missing 4-Year-Old: ‘People Are Being Nasty And Mean'
In spite of exhaustive searches and prayers, OSBI confirms missing Athena Brownfield is no longer alive. “I can barely talk, you just never know that it can happen to you,” said Athena’s grandmother, Penny Brownfield. With the child's guardians now behind bars for murder and neglect, family members...
Husband expects wife to pick up dinner tab for his family members because of her large inheritance, wife walks out
It appears that one wife got angry with her husband and his family at a restaurant because they all assumed that she would pay for everybody's food and drinks out of the money she recently inherited from her mother. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Man Relying on Wife to Pay for His Family's Dinner with Inheritance Blasted
"Your mother died after an illness and the thing your in-laws take from this is 'great, now she can pay for everything,'" commented one shocked Reddit user.
The Daily South
Abandoned Tennessee Dog Found With Heartbreaking Letter Reunited With Owner
The story of a big, fluffy dog named Lilo who recently found herself in a Chattanooga animal shelter has ended better than anyone could have hoped. After being abandoned by her owner, Lilo arrived at McKamey Animal Center (MAC) earlier this week with a handwritten note tied to her collar.
