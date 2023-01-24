Read full article on original website
Wausau area obituaries January 27, 2023
Kenneth “Ken” Edward Fisher, 80, of Wausau passed away following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on January 24, 2023 surrounded by his family. He went through life with his heart full and a desire to care for his wife and sons. He spent most of his time with his family creating memories they will hold onto for years to come.
Obituary: Robert Mericle
Robert Dean Mericle, age 83 of Rhinelander, passed away peacefully at Friendly Village Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Bob was born March 14, 1939, in Mole Lake to Tillie L. (Ackley) and Robert Mericle. He graduated from Crandon High in 1956, where he was an All-State offensive lineman. Bob joined the...
Two snowmobile fatalities reported in the Northwoods
UPDATE: The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as Michael J. Green, 57, of Oak Lawn, Ill. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating two snowmobile fatalities in the Northwoods that happened yesterday. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call...
Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau
The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
Clients of Schofield salon say they paid hundreds of dollars for services they did not receive
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Customers of a business in Schofield are expressing their frustrations after they say they paid for services they did not receive. It comes as the Everest Metro Police Department asked for people to report if they believe they “have been a victim of theft” by Meraki Salon, formally known as Meraki Salon and Tattoo.
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash
Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
Frustrated Wisconsin school bus driver takes students to bus barn instead of home
TOMAHAWK, Wis. — A school bus driver in northern Wisconsin, allegedly frustrated with the behavior of students, interrupted their route after school on Wednesday to take the vehicle full of children back to the bus barn. According to WOAW-TV, the bus driver remained with the bus until an alternate...
Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash
MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
Mother, daughter involved in Merrill altercation speak up
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An altercation at Merrill Middle School led to several arrests earlier this month and those involved are now sharing their stories of what happened and what they think could have been done differently. Charlotte Fletcher said the trouble began after her daughter got into a...
Pick-up truck breaks through ice
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
