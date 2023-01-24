Read full article on original website
Are Stouffer's Meals Getting Smaller? Customer Questions Family Meal Portion Sizes
Shrinkflation has become a concerning issue for shoppers these days, and many are turning to social media to shed light on it. During a recent trip to the grocery store, TikTok user @shaelovve got caught up on the frozen meals aisle after noticing the Stouffer’s cheese lovers lasagna family meal package didn’t quite look the same.
Who Owns Morphe? Beauty Brand Braces for Bankruptcy
If you’re an avid makeup user (who isn’t these days), chances are you’ve heard of the brand Morphe or have seen it displayed on Ulta Beauty store shelves. After launching in 2008 with just a few affordable makeup brushes, Morphe quickly expanded its product lineup to include makeup and skincare and eventually became one of the most sought-after brands.
Is Eating Out Actually Cheaper? TikTok Creator Weighs In
If you Google "how to save money," you will certainly find numerous results including tips that involve eating your meals at home rather than going out to eat. The common personal finance advice is to cut out restaurant meals. But when is it cheaper eating out than eating in?. Article...
