ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

YOUR PHOTOS: Pirates in Tampa for Gasparilla 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of pirates headed to Tampa Bay looking for treasure in the form of beads and medallions. It's a tradition that has been going on now for more than 100 years. If you attended Gasparilla, you can share your photos with us in the form below...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Chester, Gatorland's rescue alligator, has died

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chester, Gatorland’s first rescue alligator, has died, the park announced on social media. Gatorland announces the death of its rescue gator Chester. Chester, who was popular among visitors, had health problems before his death. The gator was captured near Tampa and brought to Gatorland in...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Vendor hopes for big Gasparilla crowd to help rebuild business

TAMPA, Fla. — The owner of an Italian sausage concession stand that had to downsize during the COVID-19 pandemic says he is hoping for a bigger than expected crowd at Gasparilla Saturday — one that could translate into strong sales to help rebuild his business. "We went down...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Gasparilla set to take over downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s finally here. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people, along with a few pirates, will invade downtown Tampa for Gasparilla. Gasparilla invasion runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the parade will roll through Tampa from 2 to 6 p.m. Law enforcement and...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Bay area golfer takes on USGA's One Armed Golf Winter Regionals

PARRISH, Fla. — Sixty four one-armed golfers will compete this weekend in the USGA’s Adaptive Sports Winter Regionals Golf Tournament at the Club at River Wilderness. It’s the second largest tournament of its kind. One local golfer plans on climbing in the national and International rankings. What...
PARRISH, FL
mynews13.com

USF Softball gears up for another season

TAMPA, Fla. — Softball season is right around the corner, USF is slated to play 56 games during its season and is projected to finish third in the AAC preseason poll behind UCF and Wichita State. So it’s back to daily conditioning on the softball field. The Bulls...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy