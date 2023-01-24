Read full article on original website
Avast! Gasparilla Pirate Parade winds down as thousands convene in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — As the sun came up on a chilly January morning, the pirates of Gasparilla were out in full force planning their invasion. This parade has been a tradition in the city for more than 100 years. It all started with one pirate in 1904, sailing across Tampa Bay.
YOUR PHOTOS: Pirates in Tampa for Gasparilla 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of pirates headed to Tampa Bay looking for treasure in the form of beads and medallions. It's a tradition that has been going on now for more than 100 years. If you attended Gasparilla, you can share your photos with us in the form below...
Chester, Gatorland's rescue alligator, has died
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chester, Gatorland’s first rescue alligator, has died, the park announced on social media. Gatorland announces the death of its rescue gator Chester. Chester, who was popular among visitors, had health problems before his death. The gator was captured near Tampa and brought to Gatorland in...
Vendor hopes for big Gasparilla crowd to help rebuild business
TAMPA, Fla. — The owner of an Italian sausage concession stand that had to downsize during the COVID-19 pandemic says he is hoping for a bigger than expected crowd at Gasparilla Saturday — one that could translate into strong sales to help rebuild his business. "We went down...
Gasparilla set to take over downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s finally here. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people, along with a few pirates, will invade downtown Tampa for Gasparilla. Gasparilla invasion runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the parade will roll through Tampa from 2 to 6 p.m. Law enforcement and...
Bay area golfer takes on USGA's One Armed Golf Winter Regionals
PARRISH, Fla. — Sixty four one-armed golfers will compete this weekend in the USGA’s Adaptive Sports Winter Regionals Golf Tournament at the Club at River Wilderness. It’s the second largest tournament of its kind. One local golfer plans on climbing in the national and International rankings. What...
Still more to accomplish; Osceola's Gunner Holland gunning for a 3rd straight wrestling championship
KISSIMMEE, Fla — Osceola High School has a long tradition of producing state champions in wrestling, and this year should be no different as they have three state champions returning to the mat. What You Need To Know. Osceloa High School is known for good wrestlers. Gunner Holland loves...
Palm Harbor girls soccer lean on their secret weapon in undefeated season
TAMPA, Fla. — The Palm Harbor University girls soccer captain Payton Porter may not be able to play the last few games of her final season: she tore her ACL in December in the first half of the champions league final against Tampa Catholic. “Me as a player, as...
USF Softball gears up for another season
TAMPA, Fla. — Softball season is right around the corner, USF is slated to play 56 games during its season and is projected to finish third in the AAC preseason poll behind UCF and Wichita State. So it’s back to daily conditioning on the softball field. The Bulls...
