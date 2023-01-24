ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

2023 Is Here and So Are Massive Layoffs — Biggest Cuts So Far

As many continue to embrace the new year, working diligently to start or keep up with the goals they set for themselves, others have become the subjects of massive layoffs. Between inflation and the rising costs of goods and services, companies are struggling to sustain and many are laying off employees to cope.
January 19 Is National Popcorn Day — Here Are the Best Deals

Did you know that Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day? It's a great day to celebrate one of America's favorite snack foods — popcorn. In honor of the date, several major movie theater chains as well as some online retailers are offering up sweet (or maybe salty) discounts. Here are the top National Popcorn Day deals.
Inflation or Price-Gouging? TikToker Questions Walmart's Prices

Users on TikTok are flocking to a video shared by creator Amy @amywaytosave to comment on a recent price comparison she did on groceries. Amy posted a brief video explaining what she bought and when, and noted how much prices have gone up over the past two-plus years. Amy sharing Walmart's food inflation prompted heated discussion.
Here's How to Save Money on Food at Disney World — Our Top Tips

If you or your family are looking forward to a Walt Disney World vacation, you wouldn't be alone. Self-declared the "Happiest Place on Earth" since 1971, Disney is full of amusement park rides, merchandise, gifts, and of course, food. It's easy to spend hours in the parks working up an appetite, but like many things at Disney World, sometimes even the smallest meal can be expensive.
Some PEZ Dispensers Sell for Thousands — Better Check Your Collection

As a child, you likely received multiple PEZ candy dispensers displaying the heads of some of your favorite television characters. You probably even buy them for your children now. While most consumers toss the candy dispensers into the piles of small toys their children already have, have you ever stopped to consider which ones might carry value?
