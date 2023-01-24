Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Are Stouffer's Meals Getting Smaller? Customer Questions Family Meal Portion Sizes
Shrinkflation has become a concerning issue for shoppers these days, and many are turning to social media to shed light on it. During a recent trip to the grocery store, TikTok user @shaelovve got caught up on the frozen meals aisle after noticing the Stouffer’s cheese lovers lasagna family meal package didn’t quite look the same.
Lowe's pioneers system to solve organized retail crime
Lowe's Innovation Labs has developed a proof-of-concept system called Project Unlock, which is geared towards tackling the ongoing issue of organized retail crime.
USTVGO Users Encounter Issue With Site — What Happened to the Streaming Service?
USTVGO is a free streaming service that allows people to watch some of their favorite sports programs and shows via smartphone, tablet, or Android TV. Giving users access to over 300 TV stations, USTVGO has become a popular source for those who are looking to cut costs on entertainment. Article...
2023 Is Here and So Are Massive Layoffs — Biggest Cuts So Far
As many continue to embrace the new year, working diligently to start or keep up with the goals they set for themselves, others have become the subjects of massive layoffs. Between inflation and the rising costs of goods and services, companies are struggling to sustain and many are laying off employees to cope.
January 19 Is National Popcorn Day — Here Are the Best Deals
Did you know that Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day? It's a great day to celebrate one of America's favorite snack foods — popcorn. In honor of the date, several major movie theater chains as well as some online retailers are offering up sweet (or maybe salty) discounts. Here are the top National Popcorn Day deals.
Inflation or Price-Gouging? TikToker Questions Walmart's Prices
Users on TikTok are flocking to a video shared by creator Amy @amywaytosave to comment on a recent price comparison she did on groceries. Amy posted a brief video explaining what she bought and when, and noted how much prices have gone up over the past two-plus years. Amy sharing Walmart's food inflation prompted heated discussion.
Babies "R" Us Is Making a Comeback With Flagship Store in New Jersey's Mega-Mall
Although many baby stores worldwide offer a wide range of products, we can't help but miss Babies "R" Us. The baby superstore provided parents with everything baby-related, and we mean everything, but sadly, it couldn't stand the test of time. Article continues below advertisement. After several years in the dark,...
OpenAI Is the Talk of the Tech World — Microsoft Considers $10B Investment
Microsoft is looking to invest $10 billion in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, reports CNBC. Some see the move as a way for Microsoft to compete with search engine giant Google. Article continues below advertisement. OpenAI has been the talk of the tech world recently for its text-based AI tool ChatGPT....
Here's How to Save Money on Food at Disney World — Our Top Tips
If you or your family are looking forward to a Walt Disney World vacation, you wouldn't be alone. Self-declared the "Happiest Place on Earth" since 1971, Disney is full of amusement park rides, merchandise, gifts, and of course, food. It's easy to spend hours in the parks working up an appetite, but like many things at Disney World, sometimes even the smallest meal can be expensive.
Some PEZ Dispensers Sell for Thousands — Better Check Your Collection
As a child, you likely received multiple PEZ candy dispensers displaying the heads of some of your favorite television characters. You probably even buy them for your children now. While most consumers toss the candy dispensers into the piles of small toys their children already have, have you ever stopped to consider which ones might carry value?
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
74K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 0