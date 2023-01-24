ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State

By Cameron Flynn
 5 days ago

Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU?

With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media.

Burrow was asked to share his thoughts on the debate earlier in the week. His answer might surprise you.

Take a look.

"I'm definitely still a Buckeye, I graduated from there. Still have relationships to this day that I wouldn't have without being there. I'm still in contact with coach Mick [Marotti] and coach [Ryan] Day and Corey [Dennis], all those guys. I'm still a Buckeye," Burrow said.

While Burrow won a Heisman and National Championship with LSU, it appears he still holds Ohio State close to his heart.

Does the football world agree with Burrow's assessment?

Yes and no.

One fan tweeted, "but that natty and heisman say LSU…"

A Buckeye supporter, Travis, wonders why the football community is so heated about the topic.

"I love how truly mad people get when Ohio State fans claim him.. Like yeah obviously the reason he went number 1 overall was LSU, but Burrow himself still claims and loves Ohio State," he wrote.

Another Ohio State fan posted this GIF.

Comments / 67

Jake
5d ago

Both programs can claim him.... his journey definitely was unique and ultimately worked out great for him! I've watched him since his 4th grade year and his talent was evident back that far. It does not surprise me of his success! Joe Burrow is an inspiration to Ohio because he is an Ohio boy! LSU had him a couple years and can claim him but Ohio is his home!

Reply(2)
23
Ken Snyder
5d ago

Ohio State, no way. LSU saw his potential, Ohio State did not. He has suceeded in the NFL where Prior, Haskins, Fields and so many other Ohio State QBs were wash outs.

Reply(15)
20
Claude Miller
5d ago

I hated when he left for LSU... probably the biggest mistake Ryan Day has ever made...I watched all the spring games and Burrows looked like a sure thing... Haskins was good but Burrows should have been the starter

Reply
13
 

