ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford lands commitment from 2023 DB Che Ojarikre

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTyi3_0kPg07R300

The Stanford staff is still making editions to the 2023 class

Despite early signing day having come and gone, Stanford's coaching staff is still making a push to bring in some more recruits for the 2023 class.

On Tuesday we learned that they were able to add another defensive back to the class in three-star corner Che Ojarikre.

The Georgia native held a total of 17 offers from programs such as Duke, Georgia Tech, and Harvard. The Cardinal were able to pry him from the grasps of Georgia Tech who Rivals viewed as the favorite to land him.

Ojarikre brings Stanford's class up to 21 total commits, and is just the third defensive back to join the class so far. According to Rivals' 2023 class rankings, Stanford's class comes in as the No. 44 class in the country.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

Coastal town of Half Moon Bay mourns mass slaying

A singing bowl held by a Buddhist monk was struck once for each of seven people shot dead in Half Moon Bay as residents gathered to grieve in a local church late Tuesday. "I never thought this would happen in this community in a million years," said Kemera Gilbert, a Northern California woman who moved to Half Moon Bay to escape the stresses of life.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
642
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy