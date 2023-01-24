ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theme Park Enthusiast Explains Why 'Space Mountain' Feels So Incredibly Fast

By Kathleen Joyce
 4 days ago

Space Mountain has long been beloved as one of the only true roller coasters in Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Riders whip through Space Mountain's dark, star-filled void as if they're in a spaceship approaching lightspeed. In reality, though, those high speeds are an illusion- Space Mountain maxes out at a mere 27 mph!

Space Mountain isn't a fast coaster at all- so why does it feel so fast? For that, we turn to theme park enthusiast @not8park , who explains how the ride creates the illusion of speed.

Visual design is everything for an immersive atmospheric experience, and at Space Mountain, the visuals- or lack thereof- are crucial to maintaining the thrills. Anybody who's ever ridden Space Mountain on the rare occasions when the lights are on can tell you it's a much different experience. In the dark, you can't tell where the next turn or drop will be, so you're caught off guard when you're suddenly plunged deeper into the darkness. You feel like you're racing through the ride when in reality, you're moving slower than the monorail that brought you to the park!

While he didn't mention it in the video, we think the ride's compact design enhances the illusion as well. Space Mountain isn't a sprawling coaster- it's short and tightly coiled together, packing in a lot of thrills within a short length of track. That's another reason why many people find the lights-on Space Mountain experience unnerving- you can see just how close you come to touching the rest of the track as you pass over and under it!

Surprisingly, Disney World's Space Mountain is actually the slowest version of all the Space Mountain rides around the world. "Space Mountain Magic Kingdom 27mph, Tokyo 30mph, Disneyland 35mph, Europe 44mph," clarified @angelbarbie44413 (Note: Europe's ride is now Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, but it was originally Space Mountain).

Nevertheless, the illusion works: Disney World's Space Mountain remains a thrilling fan favorite! "My absolute favorite ride at WDW! I try to ride it as much as I can when I’m home! I can’t get enough of it! I know the whole track layout by heart," praised @imakawaiipotato303. When it comes to thrills, it's all in the mind- and Space Mountain is great at mentally placing its riders in hyperspace!

