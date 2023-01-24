ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwyane Wade Fires Back At Ex-Wife’s Attempt To Block Their 15-Year-Old Trans Daughter’s Gender Change, Says He Was Granted Sole Custody After Her 'Years-Long Campaign' Against Him

By Ryan Naumann
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVriD_0kPg00Fy00
mega; @siohvaughnfuncheswade/instagram

Dwyane Wade has gone back to court to oppose his ex-wife Siohvaughn ’s opposition to their 15-year-old transgender daughter Zaya legally changing her name and gender, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dwyane did not hold back in his response to Siohvaugh demanding the court shut down the court petition over Zaya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OAE6_0kPg00Fy00
@zayawade/instagram

As we previously reported, last year, Dwyane asked the court to sign off on Zion Malachi Airamis Wade becoming Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

In court documents, Dwyane said he had the “full authority” to “make decisions on behalf of” Zaya. The NBA legend was awarded full custody of his 2 children in 2011.

In response, Siohvaughn accused Dwyane of violating their custody deal . She submitted a copy of the agreement which had a provision that said Dwyane shall discuss with and obtain input from his ex on “the major decisions affecting the care, welfare, activities, health, education, and religious upbringing of their two children.” The agreement does not state he needs permission from Siohvaughn.

The divorce order said that Dwyane was to keep Siohvaughn informed of “all doctors, nurses, health care providers, and mental health providers treating the minor children whether on a continuing basis or in connection with an isolated issue.” Again, the deal did not state the ex-NBA star had to obtain approval for any medical decision over their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuYvc_0kPg00Fy00
@siohvaughnfuncheswade/instagram

In her filing, Siohvaughn told the court she feared Dwyane “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

She pointed to an April 2022 dinner with Dwyane where she said he talked about all the money Zaya could make “in relation to our child’s name and gender issue .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtaN7_0kPg00Fy00
mega

Now, in Dwyane’s new filing, he said that the 2011 agreement is crystal clear. Further, he said Siohvaughn has not provided any substantive argument or evidence as to why the petition is not in Zaya’s best interest.

He said she relied on “unsubstantiated and nonsensical allegations about Dwayne.” Further, he said while his ex submitted a portion of the 2011 court order, he claimed she failed to include pages that provided a detailed account of “Siohvaughn’s years-long campaign against Dwyane and her efforts to prevent Dwyane from having any relationship with his children.” He said the court found her actions were not in the best interests of the children and granted sole custody to him.

The exes will face off in a hearing next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Nbcz_0kPg00Fy00
@dwyanewade/instagram

RadarOnline

'She Defamed Me & Tried To Take My Children Away': Michael Lockwood Denies Lisa Marie Presley's 'Inappropriate Photos' Claim, Accuses Ex Of Putting Him $1 Million In Debt Months Before Death

Lisa Marie Presley was locked in an all-out war with Michael Lockwood before her death, with the late singer accusing her ex of having "hundreds of inappropriate photos of children" on his computer in 2017. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Elvis Presley's only child said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” after finding the alleged images.The exes married in 2006 and split in 2016. They shared 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, and were battling in court before Lisa Marie suddenly passed away last week at 54 years old.Lockwood always denied the allegations, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner On Good Terms With Ex-Wife Sonni After Snowplowing Accident, Years After Nasty Divorce Battle: Sources

Jeremy Renner’s scary snowplowing incident that left him hospitalized for two weeks has led to his contentious relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Sonni Pacheco, to calm down, RadarOnline.com has learned.A source close to the situation revealed that Renner’s ex-Pacheco has been rooting for his recovery ever since he was airlifted to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Renner had been using his snowplowing machine outside his home in Reno, Nevada. He drove over to a family member whose car was stranded nearby. The Avengers star exited the machine and attempted to help...
RENO, NV
RadarOnline

Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.8 Million Accuses Judge Of Improperly Banning Talk Of Rapper's Alleged Gang Ties, Demands New Trial

The blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B $3.8 million for spreading lies about her has demanded the judgment be thrown out — arguing the judge presiding over the trial should have allowed evidence of the singer’s alleged gang ties, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K has demanded the appellate court vacate the verdict and allow for a new trial to take place. As we previously reported, earlier this year, a Georgia jury awarded Cardi millions after finding Tasha liable for defamation. In her lawsuit, the Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

His father may be a multi-millionaire, but the son of reality television star Jesse James shockingly claimed to be too poor to hire a lawyer to dodge prison for allegedly battering his former girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.Since March 2020, the troubled West Coast Choppers’ namesake, Jesse Eli James, 25, has cried poverty to snag a court-appointed lawyer for the dozens of Texas court appearances related to domestic violence charges and protection order violations, court documents show.In the seven registered cases listed on the Travis County 390th District Court website, the young James submitted an “Affidavit of Indigency and Request...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

‘All Rise’ Star Lindsay Mendez’ Ex-Husband Demands $6k A Month In Support After Murder-Suicide Threat Allegations

All Rise actress Lindsay Mendez’ ex-husband has rushed to court demanding his monthly support be increased — only months after a judge shut down the actress’ plea for a restraining order against her one-time partner, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lindsay’s ex Philip Wakefield has demanded the current monthly support of $1,504 be increased to $6,753. The two share a daughter Lucille. Philip said Lindsay is a “regularly working screen and Broadway star whose income vacillates due to projects. I am unemployed and have had to move five times in the last approximately one year...
RadarOnline

Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison

Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Says He Has 'No Remorse' & 'No Emotion' In Chilling Post From Teenage Years

The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, had a history of making disturbing comments on online forum boards. Kohberger even detailed how he felt "no emotion" in his posts, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilling discovery stemmed from words written by Kohberger, now 28, when he was a teenager; however, the suspect's detailed messages —including statements that he felt "no remorse" for actions — painted an eerie picture of what the young man was allegedly capable of from adolescence. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberber was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves,...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

‘He’s Barely Paid For Anything’: Cher’s Inner Circle Trashes Her Fiancé Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards After Shock Engagement, Plead With Singer To Run Away

Cher’s inner circle has continued to express concerns about her relationship with boy toy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards and has revealed the singer has been dropping serious cash on her new fiancé, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Cher, who is worth an estimated $400 million, has been picking up the tab for her 40-years-younger beau, Alexander. “He’s barely paid for anything since he and Cher met in Paris last September,” said the insider, adding that the 76-year-old sends limos to chauffeur the music producer around, splashes out pricey gifts and has instructed the 36-year-old to “put all his living expenses...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

West Virginia Businessman SLAMMED For Not Helping Pregnant Wife After She Passed Out During His Presidential Bid Announcement

A West Virginia businessman failed to act when his pregnant wife fainted and fell to the ground during his official 2024 presidential bid announcement, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic scene was captured on video and resulted in the businessman, Rollan Roberts II, being criticized for his delay in rushing to his wife's aid. Rebecca Lea Roberts was five months pregnant with the couple's first child when she collapsed on camera. Rollan is a Republican who has never held public office before announcing his bid for candidacy. Despite his lack of public awareness, the shocking footage has now made his name...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Mother-In-Law From Hell': Rosie O'Donnell Hijacking Son's Wedding Plans To Longtime Girlfriend

Bossy Rosie O'Donnell was thrilled when her youngest son, Blake O'Donnell, got engaged to his girlfriend, Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, because she can commander all the wedding preparations from the bride-to-be, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Poor Teresa is seeing firsthand how involved in her life her future mother-in-law is going to be," sources revealed. "To say Rosie is hands-on is an understatement. Rosie likes to be in charge and isn't shy about saying what she wants and getting her own way."Complicating matters is the fact that Blake's other mom, Kelli Carpenter, and her new wife, singer Anne Steele, also want to be...
RadarOnline

Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources

Actress Sandra Bullock was “blindsided” by the news that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son was arrested after being accused of violating a restraining order in place by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson, and then ignored an order of protection by sending her more than 50 menacing messages. “Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” said...
RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
RadarOnline

‘He’s Broken My Heart’: Brendan Fraser’s Estranged Brother Accused Actor Of Refusing To Help Him When He Was Broke & Homeless Years Before ‘The Whale’ Success

Oscar hopeful Brendan Fraser has been riding high with his career resurgence after a critically acclaimed performance in The Whale — but years before the actor was haunted by family drama including a homeless brother who said the A-list star refused to help him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fraser’s estranged brother Regan spoke out in 1999 as the actor was riding high on the success of The Mummy. In an interview, Regan said he was homeless while his brother was making millions. “I’ve hit rock bottom and my brother is a superstar, yet he acts like I’m not even alive,” Regan...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Pamela Anderson Labeled A 'Homewrecker' By Estranged Husband's Ex Before Marriage Fizzled Out, Slammed Short-Lived Union As 'A Facade'

Playboy pin-up Pamela Anderson was accused of breaking up a happy family to lock down her now-estranged husband, Dan Hayhurst, RadarOnline.com can report.The Stacked alum was blasted as a homewrecker by Hayhurst's former flame, Carey, who claimed that she had been living with the handyman for five years as a blended family when Anderson hired him in 2019 to fix up her home and a love affair bloomed.As the actress reflects on her life story in the gripping and emotional docuseries Pamela, A Love Story, which is told from her own account, RadarOnline.com has looked back on her latest romance...
RadarOnline

‘She’s Having An Episode. Yelling and Crying and Pacing’: Ashley Judd’s Frantic Texts To Mom Naomi’s Therapist In The Minutes Before She Committed Suicide Released

The chilling details about the minutes before country superstar Naomi Judd's death have finally been uncovered. Tennessee’s Williamson County Sheriff’s Office released Naomi's suicide police file — and RadarOnline.com can reveal the chaotic final moments leading up to the singer turning a gun on herself and committing suicide, with her daughter, actress Ashley Judd, sending frantic text messages to her mother's therapist begging for help.As this outlet reported, the 76-year-old country icon shot herself in the head at the family’s sprawling Tennessee compound on April 30, 2022, when Ashley was downstairs with Naomi's therapist.We now know the agonizing torture the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
RadarOnline

Judge Sides With 'Wednesday' Star Christina Ricci After Ex Tries To Block Actress' Mother-Son Trip To Canada

Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen was shut down in his attempt to block their son from traveling with the actress to Canada, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the exes' contentious divorce ruled Ricci and her son shall be permitted to travel to Canada at the end of this month and return at the beginning of February.Earlier this week, Ricci rushed to court telling the judge her ex had informed her he planned to ask for her rights to travel with their son to suspended. Ricci and Heerdegen...
RadarOnline

‘Slime Time’: Christina Ricci Shows Judge Shocking Text From Her Ex-Husband As Custody Battle Heats Up

Christina Ricci submitted a text message sent by her ex-husband James Heerdegen as part of her plea to strip him of overnight visits, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricci and her lawyers attached the text to a motion for an emergency hearing. As we first reported, the Wednesday actress asked the court to modify the current custody arrangement based on the recommendations of their child’s therapist. Ricci demanded her ex enroll in a parenting class before regaining his custody time. In response, he accused her of psychologically abusing their son. Heerdegen accused the actress of...
RadarOnline

