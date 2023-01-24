ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Bale To Play In PGA Tour Golf Event Weeks After Retiring From Soccer

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

Bale will play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California in February.

Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has revealed that he will compete in a PGA Tour event just weeks after announcing his retirement from professional soccer.

"Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let's go," Bale wrote on Instagram this week.

Bale called time on his soccer playing career on January 9, six weeks after he had captained Wales at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 33-year-old's love for golf has been well documented in recent years.

Bale famously upset Real Madrid fans in 2019 when he was pictured with a banner that read: "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order".

He will be one of 156 amateurs in the field at Pebble Beach, while 156 professionals will also be in action.

Gareth Bale pictured at a golf event in Spain in 2021

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Oscar J. Barroso

