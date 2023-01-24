Paul Pierce Shares The Secret About What The Boston Celtics Need To Do To Win An NBA Championship

Paul Pierce shares Doc Rivers' advice for the Boston Celtics to win the 18th NBA Championship.

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to being historically a great team, the Boston Celtics have only a single competitor in the Los Angeles Lakers. Both franchises are currently tied with 17 NBA titles, each to their respective names.

However, a crucial difference between the two organizations is the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers have continued to win titles since their rise in the 1980s. On the other hand, the same cannot be said for the Boston Celtics .

Since 2008, the Celtics haven't really been able to impress fans a lot. Fortunately, the organization is currently in the perfect position to end that championship drought with the core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown .

Paul Pierce Has Crucial Advice For The Boston Celtics

Paul Pierce is unarguably one of the greatest players to don the jersey of the Boston Celtics . Although Pierce has been retired from the league for several years now, his loyalty still stays with the Celtics.

Keeping that in mind, in a recent episode of the 'KG Certified' podcast, Pierce shared a piece of advice that could help the Celtics in getting championship number 18.

"This is just something that Doc [Rivers] always told us. Don't get bored with the process. I mean, they got the best record. You could easily be like, 'We can't wait for playoffs.' No. The process is take care of the regular season because that will carry over to the playoffs. Because they know what the ultimate goal is to win a championship. So that's just the one piece of advice. Don't get bored with practice. Come in on days off. Get your shots up. Get out of there and get teams you're supposed to beat, go ahead and beat them. Worry about the playoffs when the playoffs come. But right now, we've got to take care of business in the regular season. Make sure you get home court advantage."

Doc Rivers was the last head coach who led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Championship. Considering that the members of the 2008 NBA title-winning roster of the Celtics always treat him with great regard.

Pierce just wants the current Celtics team to follow Doc's philosophy, and he is certain that it will help the organization in ending its championship drought.

