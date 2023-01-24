NBA Fans Troll Magic Johnson After Posting His 2-Day Late Reaction About Shannon Sharpe And The Grizzlies

Magic Johnson's late reaction to the spat between Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies made him a victim of excessive trolling on Twitter.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Los Angeles Lakers. They have failed to win games consistently, and it has led to the team having an underwhelming 22-25 record, with more than half of the games already being played this season.

Despite the Lakers struggling this season, they are currently on a two-game winning streak. They snapped their losing streak against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. While it was a great win for the Lakers, NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe's spat with the Grizzlies took the highlights .

Sharpe got into a heated altercation following his trash-talk directed toward the Grizzlies. Sharpe is one of the biggest fans of LeBron James , and he got full support from the King . But at the end of the day, Sharpe could have controlled his emotions better.

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Gets Roasted For Posting A Late Tweet About Shannon Sharpe And The Grizzlies

The incident between Sharpe and the Grizzlies took place a couple of days ago. Most have moved on from it. In fact, Sharpe even apologized for his behavior . But it seems like Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was living under the rock this whole time.

Magic Johnson may have retired from the NBA a few decades ago, but he still tries to support the Lakers whenever he can find a way. Johnson tried to do the same after finding out about Sharpe's spat with the Grizzlies.

I’m all the way in France and I heard my boy Shannon Sharpe was at the Lakers game about to take on the whole Memphis Grizzlies team LOL!

Although Magic was only trying to show support for the Lakers and Sharpe, he ended up getting trolled by NBA fans on Twitter. The reason behind it was the fact that Magic's tweet came two days after the incident.

While a few fans thought Magic was intentionally trolling everyone by tweeting about the incident after two days, most were convinced that Johnson lives a technology-free life. That's why it took him two days to learn about a pretty viral incident.

