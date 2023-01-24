Read full article on original website
Snow covered roads across the Stateline Thursday morning
According to Illinois and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, roads are partially to mostly covered roads still across the majority of the Stateline. Allow at least an extra 10-15 minutes for commutes this morning. There are also visibility issues out there Thursday morning with some patchy fog. Make sure that you...
Winter Weather Advisory In Place, Impacts to Morning Commute Likely,
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is now in effect for all of northern Illinois as well as south-central Wisconsin until 3PM this afternoon. Shortly after midnight, light snow began to cover roads in our southernmost areas, eventually overspreading the rest of the region ahead of the morning commute. Because of this, there will be two things you’ll have to take into account. The first being the likelihood for snow-covered roads. The second, reduced visibility.
Illinois bill would block counties from too many wind farm restrictions
A bill sitting on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's desk would keep counties from putting too many restrictions on wind farm projects. Illinois bill would block counties from too many …. A bill sitting on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's desk would keep counties from putting too many restrictions on wind farm...
Some Jan. 6th rioters gain sympathy for cause in red states
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Trennis Evans III joined the mob in the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, climbing through a broken window and tossing back a swig of whiskey in a congressional conference room. On Wednesday, Evans was at the South Dakota Capitol, urging lawmakers to support a...
4th lawsuit filed against Illinois gun ban
Another legal challenge was filed in Illinois court Monday seeking an injunction against the state's semi-automatic firearms ban. Another legal challenge was filed in Illinois court Monday seeking an injunction against the state's semi-automatic firearms ban. Oregon, IL teacher named ‘National Teacher of the …. A local teacher has...
