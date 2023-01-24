A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is now in effect for all of northern Illinois as well as south-central Wisconsin until 3PM this afternoon. Shortly after midnight, light snow began to cover roads in our southernmost areas, eventually overspreading the rest of the region ahead of the morning commute. Because of this, there will be two things you’ll have to take into account. The first being the likelihood for snow-covered roads. The second, reduced visibility.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO