Two of OYA Renewables’ new community solar projects have been selected as part of the first round of a community solar program, known as Expanded Solar For All (E-SFA), that delivers the benefits of clean energy to underserved New Yorkers. The awarded solar projects, which will generate over 13 MW of clean energy, will be automatically fully subscribed with National Grid customers enrolled in its Energy Affordability Program (EAP).

1 DAY AGO