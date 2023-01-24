Read full article on original website
Japanese Tuner Puts A Camaro Face On The Suzuki Every Van
The Suzuki Every, a small van that is available in Japan, has proven to be quite popular as a base for creative face-swapping. Following the Defender face by DAMD and the Jimny face by T-Style, the small van can now look like a vintage Camaro thanks to a Japanese tuner called Gibson.
Unique Ford Ka Quattro Has Rally-Inspired Looks And Audi S3 Underpinnings
The first generation of the Ford Ka was a cute little city car, but a mechanic and car enthusiast combined his skills and imagination to create what he describes as an absolute weapon. The pictured Ford Ka Quattro hides a heavily tuned Audi S3 drivetrain under its wide bodykit, making it one of the (if not the) fastest in the world.
Nissan To Debut An EV Sports Car Concept On Feb 2
“Join us on February 2 to see what happens when virtual becomes physical,” says a new teaser on Nissan’s YouTube page. The image indicates that we’re about to see the next step in the Japanese automaker’s electrification plans. And from everything we’re seeing it looks like a real-life version of the digital-only Max-Out sports car concept from 2021.
2024 Mercedes E-Class Spotted With EQ-Style LED Light Bar
We’ve caught the 2024 Mercedes E-Class testing on multiple occasions, but a new set of pictures has revealed an eye-catching detail we’ve not seen before. Though the prototype in these images is still wearing a fairly heavy camouflage wrap on the nose and tail that prevents us from getting a clear look at the finished grille, bumpers and lights, we can plainly see a slim LED light bar running horizontally across the front end between the grille and leading edge of the hood.
Driven: 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD Will Silence The Naysayers
Sure, the Genesis GV60 may share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 but it feels like a completely different car. In fact, it is one of the very best electric vehicles currently on sale. Most would agree that the Genesis brand has been on quite a...
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R Debuts As Chevy’s First-Fully Compliant GT3 Racecar
Chevrolet today unveiled the Corvette Z06 GT3.R, a customer-focused racecar and its first-ever vehicle that has been designed to fully meet FIA GT3 technical regulations. A followup to the Corvette C8.R, which was introduced in 2019, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R builds on that program, which competed in the now discontinued GTLM class. The new racecar will compete in the GT Daytona class starting in 2024.
Kia And Hyundai Owners Getting Rejected For Insurance Coverage Over Theft Risk
Some Kia and Hyundai owners have faced a serious danger of vehicle theft over the last few years. Now, reports are coming out that even if they’ve avoided theft, they might be up against a new problem: getting insurance coverage. Evidently, major insurance companies are opting to refuse coverage rather than risk paying out on a stolen car.
Check Out The $5M Bugatti W16 Mistral In These New Photos
Bugatti’s W16 Mistral is a car that attempts to combine heritage with cutting-edge technology, its design paying homage to Bugattis of old whilst also pushing the boundaries of modern styling and engineering. To coincide with that philosophy, Bugatti brought the Mistral to Tokyo, Japan – a city that’s also known to lie at the intersection of history and modernity – on the latest stop in its world tour.
This 2010 Nissan GT-R With $80k Worth Of Mods Is Not For The Purists
The Nissan GT-R has just received another facelift but the “Godzilla” has not drastically changed since its introduction back in 2007. Thus, many owners rely on tuners in order to spice up both the design and performance of the model. A heavily tuned 2010 Nissan GT-R is currently listed for sale on eBay, featuring a long list of modifications.
Study Claims EVs Now Cost More To Run Than ICE Cars, But Is That Really The Case?
Driving a car with an internal combustion engine is getting cheaper at the pump lately. Now, a new study says that it’s getting inexpensive enough that it would actually cost more to go the same distance in a mid-level EV. That qualifier is an important distinction though in what is a nuanced study.
How Does The 2024 BMW M3 CS Rank Against The Greatest Limited Edition M3s?
The 2023 BMW M3 CS borrows heavily from last year’s M4 CSL coupe to ensure that it’s lighter, stiffer and faster than the regular 2023 M3 sedan. But, while it does get the CSL’s 553 hp (550 PS) engine, its carbon hood and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, is it really the most extreme road car to wear the M3 badge since BMW first applied it to a trunk lid almost 38 years ago? We dug through the M3’s back-catalog to look at the previous hardcore M3s and see which one offered the biggest upgrade over the standard car.
Ford F-150 Lightning Fighter Edition Sells For $275k At Auction
The Ford F-150 Lightning is a hot commodity and one recently sold for $275,000 (£222,114 / €252,931) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. That’s nearly five times more than the base price of the pickup, but this wasn’t your typical model. Instead, it was a Fighter Country Edition based on the range-topping Platinum trim.
2026 Rivian R2: What We Know About The Smaller Electric SUV And Pickup Models
This story includes speculative renderings from Carscoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Rivian. Rivian Automotive is working to established itself as a major player in the EV market with its R1T pickup and R1S SUV, both of which have been well-received by critics and consumers alike, as well as the adorable Electric Delivery Van (EDV) that’s being built for Amazon in three sizes.
Colin Chapman’s Lotus Elan +2 Is An Under The Radar Classic
There is something very cool about a car previously owned by the man who created it. There’s the famous name in the history file, of course, and as you roll your wrists to make a turn you do it knowing that some very important hands once did exactly the same.
Mercedes Becomes First Brand To Offer Level 3 Autonomous Driving In USA
A couple of weeks after Mercedes-Benz announced it had been granted approval to operate Level 3 autonomous driving functions on roads in Nevada, the company confirmed the system will become available to customers in the second half of 2023. Mercedes-Benz said it plans to continue to expand to California later this year with the certification documents already filed with state authorities.
McLaren Artura Configurator Goes Live With Everything You Need To Make It Yours
McLaren’s all-new Artura supercar is finally here and now you can configure your ideal spec online. During our testing of the Artura we found a lot to love but now we’re getting a chance to see how production units can be customized to suit any buyer. Formula 1 driver Lando Morris has even had a crack at crafting his perfect Artura already.
VinFast Is Already Offering A Generous Lease Deal In The U.S. But Is It Enough?
Vietnamese car manufacturer VinFast is very keen to make an impression on the U.S. market and is already offering a lease incentive for the electric VF8 SUV. It’s been revealed that the 2023 VinFast VF8 City Edition is currently available with a $3,000 lease cash incentive. The Eco and Plus trims are eligible but importantly, the incentive is only available in California. The VF8 City Edition is only available to lease, not for outright purchase.
NYPD Teases Patrol Car Makeover With New Livery And QR Code
Even if you don’t live in New York City, you probably know what their police cars look like. Thanks to countless movies and television shows, NYPD cars are some of the most recognizable in the world. However, change is in store as a controversial redesign was shown during the...
Alfa Romeo CEO Promises Something Larger Than A Giulia For North America
Alfa Romeo plans to go big or go home with future EVs as it seeks to expand further into non-European markets. That will mean adding a new, larger vehicle to its lineup to appeal to North American consumers, according to CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. Although the body shape of the vehicle...
You Could Sell Your House, Buy This 1990 Singer 911 And Take Delivery Immediately
A stunning 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Coupe from Singer is up for auction and looks on track to trade hands for over $1 million. This particular 911 from Singer was delivered in April 2020 after some three years of construction. It is dubbed the Pikes Peak Commission and is finished in Midnight Blue Metallic. The craftsmanship on display is simply staggering.
