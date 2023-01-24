ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sunday Weather Briefing: Wet Weather Ahead

It’s hard to believe that we are nearly done with January, but not before more rain falls into a month that has been wetter than normal for many parts of Central Alabama. Not all parts, and certainly not northwestern and northern Alabama, where things have been drier than normal over the past 30 days. Parts of the Tennessee Valley are between 1 and 2 inches below normal. But there is a chance that all of the area could be above normal by the time midnight Tuesday night rolls around. Let’s see how that might happen and what the rest of the next two weeks look like.
One More Dry Day Before Rain Returns

BLUE SKY: With a sunny sky, temperatures are in the 50s across Alabama this afternoon, very close to average values for late January. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the 25-35 degree range. The weather will stay dry tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky;...
Saturday Weather Briefing — Dry Today; Showers on Each Day Through Friday

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day on Saturday, but clouds will increase throughout the day across Central Alabama. Much of the day will be dry, but a few showers may sneak into the northwestern parts of the area during the late-night and overnight hours. Highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Dry Through Tomorrow; Wet Weather Returns Sunday

COLD START: Temperatures are in the 20s over North Alabama early this morning, with low to mid 30s over the southern counties with a clear sky. Expect a good supply of sunshine today with highs in the 50s and 60s… right at average values for January 27. Birmingham’s average high today is 55. The weather will stay dry tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky; seasonal temperatures continue.
