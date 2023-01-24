Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
Sunday Weather Briefing: Wet Weather Ahead
It’s hard to believe that we are nearly done with January, but not before more rain falls into a month that has been wetter than normal for many parts of Central Alabama. Not all parts, and certainly not northwestern and northern Alabama, where things have been drier than normal over the past 30 days. Parts of the Tennessee Valley are between 1 and 2 inches below normal. But there is a chance that all of the area could be above normal by the time midnight Tuesday night rolls around. Let’s see how that might happen and what the rest of the next two weeks look like.
alabamawx.com
One More Dry Day Before Rain Returns
BLUE SKY: With a sunny sky, temperatures are in the 50s across Alabama this afternoon, very close to average values for late January. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the 25-35 degree range. The weather will stay dry tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky;...
alabamawx.com
Saturday Weather Briefing — Dry Today; Showers on Each Day Through Friday
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day on Saturday, but clouds will increase throughout the day across Central Alabama. Much of the day will be dry, but a few showers may sneak into the northwestern parts of the area during the late-night and overnight hours. Highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
alabamawx.com
Dry Through Tomorrow; Wet Weather Returns Sunday
COLD START: Temperatures are in the 20s over North Alabama early this morning, with low to mid 30s over the southern counties with a clear sky. Expect a good supply of sunshine today with highs in the 50s and 60s… right at average values for January 27. Birmingham’s average high today is 55. The weather will stay dry tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky; seasonal temperatures continue.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Admiral Shellfish Company offers prime oysters grown in south Alabama
Anthony Ricciardone is a farmer. Oysters are his crop, boutique bivalves that he and partner Chris Head grow in water off Fort Morgan where the salty Gulf of Mexico meets more subtly brackish Bon Secour Bay. A lifelong outdoorsman and fisherman, Ricciardone began by raising oysters off the dock where...
Comments / 0