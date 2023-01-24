Read full article on original website
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
Bruins & Blues Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Boston Bruins currently sport a ridiculous 38-5-4 record and are at the top of the NHL by a country mile because of it. Due to this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name trade targets because of it. With this being a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston, it makes sense that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is considering all of his options before the Bruins’ postseason run.
Red Wings’ Market for Bertuzzi Heating Up with 3 Teams Interested
The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to Panthers
Looking to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time in 2022-23, the Boston Bruins were looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 26 when they played the Florida Panthers for the final time in the regular-season on Saturday (Jan. 28). It looked like they were on their way to avoiding their first back-to-back losses before disaster struck.
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Canucks-Blackhawks Game
It was another out-of-town game and another sighting of Kyle Dubas — the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs — on Jan. 24 at the game in Vancouver between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. While the CHL’s Top Prospects Game took place on the following evening in Langley and could explain his presence along with other league GM’s at the Canucks’ game, a visit like this one always sparks speculation and curiosity.
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 6-2 Win Against Maple Leafs
In the latest edition of the Battle of Ontario, the Ottawa Senators came out on top with a commanding 6-2 victory. The Senators’ offense was firing on all cylinders, they were defensively stable, and Anton Forsberg had a great showing. When the entire team can click the way they did Friday (Jan. 27), they show the true potential of the exciting, improved team that many expected to see more consistently throughout the season.
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 6-4 Loss to the Predators
The odds were not in the New Jersey Devils’ favor when they skated onto the ice at Bridgestone Arena to face the Nashville Predators on Jan. 26. Since the 2017-18 season, the Devils held an overall record of 1-4-3 against the Predators and were winless in four straight against former New Jersey head coach John Hynes. History would say New Jersey has taken on the role of the underdog when it comes to Nashville’s club and the thing about history is it always repeats itself.
3 Senators’ 2023 NHL Trade Deadline Targets
The Ottawa Senators are limping toward one of the most exciting trade deadlines in recent memory. They have performed poorly this season, with their collection of freshly-assembled talent disrupted by injuries, questionable management, and poor luck. As a result, there is no need for general manager Pierre Dorion to push...
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s First Franchise Win Over Canucks
The Seattle Kraken have finally done it; they beat the Vancouver Canucks for the first time in franchise history with a dominant 6-1 win. The victory came on the heels of a Canucks back-to-back as new head coach Rick Tocchet’s tenure behind the bench gets underway. The Kraken continue...
Rangers’ Gerard Gallant Needs to Alter His Lineup Approach
Line shuffling and the New York Rangers seem to be synonymous this season. Head coach Gerard Gallant has habitually changed the lines mid-game and on off days, overthinking and mismanaging his lineup. He has made questionable decisions this season, but to his credit, he still has the Rangers in the thick of the playoff picture.
Doug Armstrong’s Top 5 Trades as Blues General Manager
The St. Louis Blues will likely be sellers at the trade deadline; a position they haven’t been in in a while. They have had success in trades under general manager Doug Armstrong. Given where the club is now, it’ll be important to lean on Armstrong’s trade prowess in the next month or so.
Canadiens Prospects Report: Catching up with Jakub Dobes
A topic that has been of serious concern to Montreal Canadiens fans has been the depth and quality of the goaltending prospect pool. Jakub Dobes has been quietly going about proving that it shouldn’t be as much of a concern. The Hockey Writers got to sit down with Jakub...
Oilers’ Stuart Skinner Is the Most Unlikely All-Star in Team History
More than a week has passed now since the news broke, and yet still it doesn’t seem real: Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner will suit up for the Pacific Division Team at the annual NHL All-Star Game, Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. In an announcement...
Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall wants to improve his hockey club ahead of the 2023 trade deadline on March 3 and if he’s going to do so, it’s going to take multiple moves to make it happen. The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap...
Canadiens Need Owen Beck Right Now
The Montreal Canadiens have had yet another season filled with injuries to their lineup, many of which have come in clusters. The team currently has six players on the injured reserve (IR) and three more on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This helped the Canadiens in choosing to proceed with an emergency recall of center Owen Beck of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Peterborough Petes.
Canucks Potential Return in Horvat Trade With Stars
The Bo Horvat rumor mill was already churning before Andrei Kuzmenko signed his two-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (Jan. 26). Now, it’s in overdrive with reports of at least seven teams with varying levels of interest. Those teams are the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, and New York Rangers.
Jets’ South Asian Heritage Night – Logo, Game Night, and More
On Feb. 11, the Winnipeg Jets will host the franchise’s first South Asian Heritage Night, presented by Canada Life. The team will take on the Chicago Blackhawks while celebrating South Asian heritage with specialty jerseys featuring a unique logo, an auction supporting Punjabi Community Health Services Manitoba, merchandise, and South Asian food and cultural performances at the Canada Life Centre.
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 01/28/2023
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight as the main event for Hockey Day in Minnesota. The Wild ended their three-game losing skid by punching their way to an overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 26. That win, combined with a series of fortunate outcomes in other games, was enough to bring the Wild back into third place in the Central Division; however, the Colorado Avalanche are only one point behind them and the Nashville Predators are now only two points back. It is looking like Central could end up being a dogfight to the very end.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lamoriello, Meier, Greig & ZAR
As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to play the Ottawa Senators tonight, a number of news pieces have emerged over the past few days. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some of them. Item One: Lamoriello’s Islanders Are Struggling. The New York Islanders...
Maple Leafs Primed to Fool Everyone With Recent Scouting Trips
The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken center stage this week at some notable games not involving them. With just under five weeks to go until the NHL’s Trade Deadline, speculation is only going to ramp up as to why they’ve shown up. In the span of four days,...
