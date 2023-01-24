ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy Hack for Making Perfect Cupcakes Is Quickly Going Viral

By Mandi Jacewicz
 5 days ago

If you enjoy making cupcakes, but can never attain a professional look, you'll greatly appreciate this simple trick. Achieving a perfect frosted cake has never looked easier. TikTok content creator @ jessiebakescakes shows us how to make some gorgeous cupcakes.

The kids will have fun helping you do this, too!

@jessiebakescakes

Best baking hack for cupcakes 😍 Do this as soon as they’re out the oven and still warm! Also works for cake layers too 🍰 Happing baking 🙌 #bakinghack #cupcakes #learnontiktok #cupcakehack

♬ Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Wow, this looks easy. Once the muffins are out of the oven and are still warm, take the bottom of a glass, and in a circular motion, work down the dome of the cupcake until it has flattened. And it should only take about 10 seconds to do. We are told that this will also work when making a large cake, too. This will come in handy when you're trying to add some fancy decorations on top. And it’s much better than slicing off the dome and getting crumbs mixed into the frosting. We’d gladly give this a try.

The audience agreed, and several others shared some great flattening tips, too. Viewer @ellie commented, “Wet towel over the cupcakes when you take them out of the oven, press down and bam, it’s gone.” That’s a good idea. Viewer @emmajean said, “I do that with my cakes! Warm from the oven, I put my cast iron frying pan on top for a few seconds! Nice, no dome top.” That’s also very smart. Viewer @evelyn.123 added, “All you need to do is bake them at a lower temp for longer, then they will naturally come out flat and they aren’t dense either.” That’s another great tip.

We'll have to give this method a shot next time we’re making cupcakes. It’s always nice to have a thick, even layer of frosting on top that looks as good as it tastes.

