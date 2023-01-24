ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simple Swap for Making Brownies From a Box Is Taking TikTok by Storm

By Tamika M. Murray
 5 days ago

Do you enjoy making brownies? Okay, do you like eating them? Great! So if you aren’t a big baking fan, that’s fine because today’s tip is perfect for boxed brownie mix.

TikTok content creator @stellar.eats shared a boxed brownie mix baking tip. It’s a very simple trick and will improve the taste of the brownies. The flavor must be unbelievable.

If you watched the video, you saw that using coffee in your brownie mix could make them taste much better. Now we know that brownies already taste amazing. But we all want to eat brownies that are another level of deliciousness. Adding coffee to your brownie mix works whether it’s a pre-made box mix or if you’re making them from scratch. Either way, your brownies will come out fantastic. We’ve tried this idea, and it’s genuine.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this idea. User @Handsome_Higgins joked, “I replaced the water in my life with coffee years ago.” @Ryan Whitney revealed, “The coffee helps bring out the flavor of the chocolate to have a richer flavor. That’s why bakers tell you to put espresso in with the cocoa powder.” @Shannon Star disclosed, “Same with chocolate cake recipes. Anything chocolate, always replace water with coffee.” @HarleyGirlNik replied, “And now I’m gonna go do that. BRB. LOL.” @Dracsyn suggested, “I’ve been doing this for years. Bonus. Add 1/4 cup of coffee rum for an added kick and one extra egg. You’re welcome.”

We love the suggestions from the TikTokers. Many already use this tip and offer more ideas to improve the taste. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @stellar.eats’ TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

