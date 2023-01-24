Read full article on original website
Deadspin
The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it
Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more
While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward. Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the...
Ex-Red Sox Hurler, Ex-Red Sox Exec 'Destroyed The Market' For Relievers
Two former members of the Boston Red Sox made a deal that reportedly has "destroyed" the market for left-handed pitching.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Red Sox acquire veteran infielder in trade with Royals; Marlins halt Yuli Gurriel pursuit
We are less than a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Monday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Red Sox acquire Mondesi. The Red Sox have acquired oft-injured infielder Adalberto Mondesi from...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Look: MLB World Reacts To Thursday's Orioles Trade
What WooSox execs said about Triple-A baseball adding robot umpires in 2023
That was the question posed by a fan Thursday as part of the Worcester Red Sox’s preseason event for season-ticket members at Polar Park. The answer: They’re not robots and it hasn’t been officially announced yet. But yes, the WooSox are expecting automated umpires and the use of electronic strike zones at Polar Park in 2023. Team chairman Larry Lucchino mentioned three changes to the rules they expect to be in place this season, including:
MLB
A's acquire Baltimore's No. 16 prospect for Irvin
OAKLAND -- The deep group of arms that is expected to compete for spots in the A’s starting rotation this spring became a bit less crowded on Thursday. The A’s traded left-hander Cole Irvin and Minor League right-hander Kyle Virbitsky to the Orioles in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz, who was previously rated as Baltimore’s No. 16 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Alex Anthopoulos discusses Braves’ shortstop situation
The Braves watched Dansby Swanson depart in free agency this winter. They’ll enter the season with something of a question mark at shortstop for the first time in six years as a result. As things stand, shortstop looks like a two-man battle between young infielder Vaughn Grissom and utilityman...
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says only one player will have 2023 offseason surgery
Football is a sport where injuries are extremely common, and the Baltimore Ravens know all too well how important each player’s availability will be heading into the 2023 season. The team went through a plethora of different injuries in 2021, and while 2022 saw players from the team go down, there was an improvement in overall availability.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Rays, Orioles still searching for upgrades as spring training approaches
We are less than a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Monday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Rays still looking for offense. The Rays are still looking to upgrade their offense,...
Yardbarker
Baltimore Orioles Feud Intensifies With New Legal Filing
The Baltimore Orioles’ family feud has worsened after co-owner Louis Angelos made serious claims in a new legal filing. Louis Angelos alleges that his mother Georgia Angelos and brother John Angelos “systematically drained” a bank account held by his ailing father Peter Angelos “to insulate them” from potential creditors, among other reasons.
CBS Sports
Oakland Athletics trade starter Cole Irvin to Baltimore to compete for Orioles rotation spot
The Baltimore Orioles have obtained left-handed starter Cole Irvin and minor-league righty Kyle Virbitsky from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for infield prospect Darell Hernaiz. The teams announced the trade on Thursday afternoon. Irvin, 29 years old in a matter of days, spent the past two seasons with the Athletics...
