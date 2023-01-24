ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Deadspin

The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it

Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
The Spun

MassLive.com

What WooSox execs said about Triple-A baseball adding robot umpires in 2023

That was the question posed by a fan Thursday as part of the Worcester Red Sox’s preseason event for season-ticket members at Polar Park. The answer: They’re not robots and it hasn’t been officially announced yet. But yes, the WooSox are expecting automated umpires and the use of electronic strike zones at Polar Park in 2023. Team chairman Larry Lucchino mentioned three changes to the rules they expect to be in place this season, including:
MLB

A's acquire Baltimore's No. 16 prospect for Irvin

OAKLAND -- The deep group of arms that is expected to compete for spots in the A’s starting rotation this spring became a bit less crowded on Thursday. The A’s traded left-hander Cole Irvin and Minor League right-hander Kyle Virbitsky to the Orioles in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz, who was previously rated as Baltimore’s No. 16 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
The Spun

Yardbarker

Baltimore Orioles Feud Intensifies With New Legal Filing

The Baltimore Orioles’ family feud has worsened after co-owner Louis Angelos made serious claims in a new legal filing. Louis Angelos alleges that his mother Georgia Angelos and brother John Angelos “systematically drained” a bank account held by his ailing father Peter Angelos “to insulate them” from potential creditors, among other reasons.
