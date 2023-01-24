Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
oregonobserver.com
Boys hockey: No. 5 Oregon outdueled by No. 6 Verona
The Oregon boys hockey team lost two nonconference games last week, including a top-10 ranked battle against Verona on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Verona Ice Arena. Verona (15-4), ranked sixth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll, rolled by the Panthers 6-1. The Panthers were trying to bounce back from a high-scoring 8-6 loss to Onalaska/La Crosse on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Oregon Ice Arena.
oregonobserver.com
Girls basketball: Oregon bounces back to hand D4 No. 2 Cuba City first loss of season
Oregon didn’t have much time to sulk after a heartbreaking Badger West loss to Reedsburg on Tuesday. The Panthers had just a two-day turnaround before facing off with undefeated Cuba City – the No. 2-ranked team in Division 4 by the Associated Press. Oregon bounced back in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up
MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
oregonobserver.com
Oregon writer lands residency at Shake Rag Alley
Oregon-based writer Adrianna McCollum was selected to participate in Shake Rag Alley’s Winter Writers Reading Series, a week-long residency program offered to distinguished Wisconsin writers. McCollum previously took home the first-place prize in the nonfiction category of the Wisconsin Writers Associations’ (WWA) 73rd Jade Ring Writing Contest with her...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
oregonobserver.com
Inside the ORCHARDS program
It wouldn’t be unusual for an out-of-towner passing through a neighborhood in the Oregon School District (OSD) to notice someone from the University of Wisconsin-Madison dropping off medical testing supplies on a residential doorstep. Within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sight may come off as either apocalyptic...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28
MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
21 injured in 85-vehicle pileup on Wisconsin interstate
Twenty-one people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a southern Wisconsin interstate Friday, causing the highway to be closed for nine hours. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the wreck occurred at about 12:31 p.m. CST on Interstate 39/90 in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville, WISN-TV reported. Troopers...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISN
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10 inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant.
WISN
Alert Day: SE Wisconsin will likely see 4 to 6 inches of snow
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Saturday 2 p.m. to Sunday 3 a.m. for east-central, south-central and southeast Wisconsin. Some parts of SE Milwaukee could see up to 6 inches of light, fluffy...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
WISN
2 pile-ups in SE Wisconsin: Snow and winter conditions impacting highways
MILWAUKEE — Two highways were impacted by the winter conditions in the Southeastern Wisconsin area. Tomorrow more snow and colder temperatures are expected. With these weather conditions, impacts on the roads could be worse. 9:10 p.m. Lanes reopened on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit. 5:40 p.m. Lanes reopen on...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
