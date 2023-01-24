ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

oregonobserver.com

Boys hockey: No. 5 Oregon outdueled by No. 6 Verona

The Oregon boys hockey team lost two nonconference games last week, including a top-10 ranked battle against Verona on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Verona Ice Arena. Verona (15-4), ranked sixth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll, rolled by the Panthers 6-1. The Panthers were trying to bounce back from a high-scoring 8-6 loss to Onalaska/La Crosse on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Oregon Ice Arena.
OREGON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up

MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Oregon writer lands residency at Shake Rag Alley

Oregon-based writer Adrianna McCollum was selected to participate in Shake Rag Alley’s Winter Writers Reading Series, a week-long residency program offered to distinguished Wisconsin writers. McCollum previously took home the first-place prize in the nonfiction category of the Wisconsin Writers Associations’ (WWA) 73rd Jade Ring Writing Contest with her...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Inside the ORCHARDS program

It wouldn’t be unusual for an out-of-towner passing through a neighborhood in the Oregon School District (OSD) to notice someone from the University of Wisconsin-Madison dropping off medical testing supplies on a residential doorstep. Within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sight may come off as either apocalyptic...
OREGON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28

MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
WISCONSIN STATE
960 The Ref

21 injured in 85-vehicle pileup on Wisconsin interstate

Twenty-one people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a southern Wisconsin interstate Friday, causing the highway to be closed for nine hours. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the wreck occurred at about 12:31 p.m. CST on Interstate 39/90 in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville, WISN-TV reported. Troopers...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Alert Day: SE Wisconsin will likely see 4 to 6 inches of snow

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Saturday 2 p.m. to Sunday 3 a.m. for east-central, south-central and southeast Wisconsin. Some parts of SE Milwaukee could see up to 6 inches of light, fluffy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down

(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI

