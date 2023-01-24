Read full article on original website
Gretsch G5232T Electromatic Double Jet FT with Bigsby review – that great Gretsch sound
With sparkling Filter’Tron tones and looks that feel more edgy than the traditional Gretsch fare, this is a fantastic guitar that’s waiting for someone to make it a star. Sometimes you look at Gretsch and wonder if one of the world’s most iconic guitar brands is trapped in a gilded cage created by its unimpeachable Golden Era artist roster. From country kinds and rock ‘n’ roll trailblazers, to Beatles and Stones, via windmilling rock royalty and Crazy Horse, there are so many iconic moments in the history of guitar music soundtracked by a 6120, Chet, Falcon or Duo Jet.
More details leaked on IK Multimedia’s new TONEX hardware unit
A description of a potential TONEX pedal has been leaked online – here’s everything you need to know. IK Multimedia may be shifting from software into the Hardware market, with rumours of an upcoming pedal that combines an amp simulator and effects into a unit small enough to fit onto a pedalboard.
Mudhoney announce new record, Plastic Eternity, coming this Spring
Mudhoney are set to release their 11th studio album, titled Plastic Eternity, this Spring which will be shortly followed by a tour. The album will arrive on 7 April 2023 via the Sub Pop record label, and the quartet will perform several headline shows on a tour of Australia to accompany its release, which will kick off on the 14 April.
