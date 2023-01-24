With sparkling Filter’Tron tones and looks that feel more edgy than the traditional Gretsch fare, this is a fantastic guitar that’s waiting for someone to make it a star. Sometimes you look at Gretsch and wonder if one of the world’s most iconic guitar brands is trapped in a gilded cage created by its unimpeachable Golden Era artist roster. From country kinds and rock ‘n’ roll trailblazers, to Beatles and Stones, via windmilling rock royalty and Crazy Horse, there are so many iconic moments in the history of guitar music soundtracked by a 6120, Chet, Falcon or Duo Jet.

2 DAYS AGO