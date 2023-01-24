Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Review: Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio Shoes
• Sizes: 5-14 • Weight: 299g per shoe (US 9) The brand has two main lines of aggressive trail and downhill pedals: the Mallet clipless pedal and the Stamp flat pedal. Both ranges get their respective shoes under the same name. The idea is that you buy into a system that was built and designed from day one to integrate seamlessly. Both shoes would share the same uppers and be fitted with different soles.
Watch: Hunter McGrady Flawlessly Executes the Mary Phillips Makeup Technique
The SI Swimsuit model shared a hair and makeup ‘GRWM’ video on Instagram.
Pinkbike.com
MADE Bike Show Officially Opens Registration and Announces Show Director
MADE (https://made.bike), a new industry and consumer bike event highlighting the craft of handmade bicycles, today announces the official opening of registration for the inaugural 2023 show and the appointment of Steven Elmes as show Director. With the goal of supporting the community, registration is currently open exclusively to framebuilders,...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Enter MTB Dreamland in 'Magic Feeling'
What would you choose if you could have one superpower?. There are so many options to choose from: flying, being invisible, or even super-strength, but what if you could choose to have your dream trails appear right-in-front of you…anywhere, anytime?. Sounds crazy to be passing on so many cool...
Pinkbike.com
Dirtfund Vitus Privateer Support Program Continues for 2023
Vitus is a brand for real riders, so the world of privateering is very close to our hearts. With many Vitus staff being weekend racers themselves, we know the hardships and logistical challenges at hand. Racing bikes as an unsponsored rider isn’t cheap, nor is it easy – but the passion often outweighs the sacrifice.
Pinkbike.com
Trek Factory Racing Moves to Pirelli Tires
Earlier in the week, Trek Factory Racing (TFR) announced a partnership with Pirelli tires that will see its cross-country, enduro and downhill teams running the Italian rubber for the next three seasons. Those three teams are filled with multiple World Champions, including Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards, Anton Cooper, Loris Vergier, and Reece Wilson, plus a long list of heavy hitters to add to those rosters.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Robbie Kane Rips Ethereal Forests in 'The Hardtail Holdout'
Locals in Bellingham, WA know him as "the guy on the Chromag hardtail," and as the humble hardtail holdout, Robbie Kane is one of those few who have not only embraced a minimalist mountain bike mindset but have made a soulful connection with, pun intended, the roots of mountain biking. Despite riding for 20 years, Robbie has never owned a full suspension bike, opting to be content with one basic bike to rule them all.
Comments / 0