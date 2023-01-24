Read full article on original website
Related
gripped.com
14 Days of Ice Climbing and Surfing in Iceland
In November 2021, four friends embarked on a 14-day multi-sport adventure in Iceland. Three Canadians went to Iceland to explore “water” in its many forms. They followed conditions and elements around the island. From surfing the Icelandic waves, to climbing up icebergs to free diving beneath, they chased the fine line between frozen and liquid. Jimmy Martinello, Luca Sommaruga-Malaguti, Tim Emmett and filmmaker Brian Hockenstein, took to Iceland with a unique means of transport connecting each activity. A film by Brian Hockenstein.
BBC
Everest climber 'powered through' sickness before death
The wife of an "extremely fit" father-of-two believes he "powered through" altitude sickness symptoms before dying on Mount Everest, an inquest has heard. Kellinu Portelli, 54, died a few hours away from Everest base camp in Nepal on 29 October 2019. The marathon runner from Cardiff was trekking to the...
gripped.com
World Champion Skier Dies in Avalanche
South Lake Tahoe pro skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche in Japan. An Austrian skier who’s name has not been reported also died in the avalanche, according to the Mountain Gazette. The avalanche had a crown of two metres. Smaine, 31, was on a trip with several...
gripped.com
Climber Trains Four Years for This Classic V15
“I spent the last few weeks in Ticino on this boulder projecting it, and this video depicts that process and the lessons that came with,” said Emil Abrahamsson, who trained for the classic Story of Two Worlds for four years. In 2005, Dave Graham established the problem and called...
gripped.com
Opinion: Climbers are dying in Patagonia and it seems different than before
Maybe it’s just me, but the number of climbers dying around the world, in particular in Patagonia, is hitting a lot different this year. In the past decade, I’ve written about over 60 climbers who’ve died climbing, and have personally lost several close friends to accidents in the mountains. Climbing’s annual “Climbers We Lost” included 50 climbers who died in 2022 – the most they’ve ever written about, and they didn’t mention everyone.
gripped.com
Yosemite’s Dawn Wall Was Freed Eight Years Ago
The Dawn Wall is one of the most famous and difficult big wall routes in the world. It climbs the sweeping southeast face of El Capitan in Yosemite, a nearly 1,000-metre granite wall. It’s graded 5.14d and follows 32 pitches. The first ascent was by Tommy Caldwell and Kevin...
Snow Leopard Tackles Sheep Off Cliff, Falls 400 Feet Without Letting Go, & Walks Away Unharmed
One of the most secretive and elusive creatures in the wild also boasts arguably the most insane hunting skills on the planet. With numbers estimated to be between 2,500 and 10,000, they’re pretty hard to find, and even harder to study, but from what we know, they’re some of the most fearsome hunters in the animal kingdom.
gcaptain.com
Photos: U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaker Reaches Antarctica’s McMurdo Station
The U.S. Coast Guard’s heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) arrived in Antarctica this week as part of its annual resupply mission to McMurdo Station, the U.S. Antarctic Program’s logistical hub and largest station on the frozen continent. Operation Deep Freeze is a joint military service mission...
travelyourway.net
Wet Hikes, Snowshoeing, Puddle Jumping, Clam Digging—These Boots Do it All
Okay, full disclosure: I have not actually gone clam digging in these boots. Does sound like fun though. But I have tromped along a beach at low tide while a freezing rain fell and they kept my feet nice and cozy. In fact, pretty much no matter what I’ve done in the Bogs Urban Chelsea insulated boots, my feet have been dry and warm and happy.
gripped.com
For the Tick-List: Mr. Rogers Smokes a Fat One at Lake Louise
Back of the Lake at Lake Louise has some of the best single-pitch rock climbs in the Canadian Rockies, thanks to the nature of the compact quartzite. There are dozens of classics from 5.6 to 5.14, but one of the pumpiest at the grade is Mr. Rogers Smokes a Fat One.
Comments / 0