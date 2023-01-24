ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Stimulus Checks for Minnesotans Still on the Table for 2023

Those stimulus checks. Governor Tim Walz has been talking about those for a few months. Are families - based on income - going to be receiving them or not?. Some people do not feel that those checks should be sent out. The funds should be allocated to other areas. Minnesota has quite a large surplus of money. And Governor Walz would like to send out some checks again.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Movie “Fargo” Was Almost Named After a Different Town in Minnesota

The 1996 movie Fargo almost was named after a different town entirely. The movie stars Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, a Minnesota police chief investigating a triple homicide that takes place after a desperate car salesman (William H. Macy) hires two criminals (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife in order to extort a hefty ransom from her wealthy father (Harve Presnell).
MINNESOTA STATE
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul

FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
FOLEY, MN
Report Shows State Teacher Shortage Worsening

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report shows teacher shortages have reached almost every district in the state. The biennial Teacher Supply and Demand Report includes an overview of the supply of qualified teachers in Minnesota and specific data about their job satisfaction. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says...
MINNESOTA STATE
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
Watch Adorable Video of Otter Life In Northern Minnesota

So much wildlife! I've never been curious before of what an Otter does...until now! This amazing video shows a family of Otters living their absolute best life. I always thought that Otters were typically just sort of hanging out on their own; swimming around in ponds and weren't very social creatures. This group of Otters could form a club! I'm amazed at their behaviors and how much they stick together.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Man Accused of Running Fentanyl Pill Drug Ring

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with running a drug distribution ring that included selling wholesale quantities of fentanyl pills in the tri-county area. Thirty-year-old Dimitri Accardo-Rainey is charged with a felony 1st-degree drug count with aggravating factors. Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota

A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud, MN
