Charles White's painful life had a beautiful, deeply poignant ending

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The final days of Charles White’s life were not easy, After dealing with brain trauma, the legendary USC running back had a very difficult time toward the end of his life.

However, his ex-wife, Judi White-Basch, said he showed strength all the way until the end (h/t Bill Plaschke of The Los Angeles Times).

“Forget about his legend on the field, how he handled himself in his last days was something I didn’t think was humanly possible. No pain, no fear, no boundaries, pure love,” White-Basch said.

White was repping the Trojans even on that day. He was wearing a USC jersey and sweatpants and had a USC blanket. His ex-wife and daughter, Tara, even flashed the famous USC two-finger salute right in front of his bed before his passing. Until the very end, he was a Trojan.

“He was a Trojan until his dying breath. And that was the literal truth.”

This next piece of reportage from Bill Plaschke will pack an emotional wallop: White’s ex-wife and daughter put a phone on the pillow next to his ear. The phone played “Conquest” in the final moments before he died. These were the last sounds White heard on Earth.

White-Basch, as reported by Plaschke, said “Go now, run free,” while the Spirit of Troy USC Trojan Marching Band played on.

It had been a rough few years between White and USC, but Mike Bohn got back in touch with White this past year and offered the help of physicians at USC. The AD said the school will honor White this coming fall.

White was one of the greatest Trojans to ever play, but after all he went through, the strength he showed at the end will be remembered forever by his family.

For those interested, there will be a public memorial service at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Saturday, February 11, at 11 a.m.

Listen to our Charles White podcast. Read all our Charles White tributes to remember the life and legacy of Charles White:

