Angels News: Phil Nevin Backs Arte Moreno's Vision as Halos Owner

By Noah Camras
 5 days ago

He obviously has full support for his owner.

Arte Moreno made a shocking announcement on Monday when he shared via the Angels twitter that he would not be selling the team this offseason . This came after a months-long process of vetting buyers and negotiating numbers on a potential new deal . But Moreno ultimately elected not to get the potential $2.5 billion for the team , and instead wants to be a part of turning them back into a contender — something they haven't been since 2015.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement backing up Moreno's decision on Monday. And later in the evening, Angels manager Phil Nevin did, too. Here's what Nevin had to say about his owner:

"When you don’t win, fans point fingers," Nevin said, "But they shouldn’t be pointed at him. He wants to win as badly as anyone, and our job is to give him that opportunity. He’s given us the resources to put us in a good position, and now it’s on us."

Obviously Nevin isn't going to say anything bad about the man who signs his paychecks, so it isn't worth looking too much into these comments. But these comments are likely to enrage some Angels fans, as the Halos have done the opposite of winning since Moreno took over.

Moreno bought the team less than a year after the Angels won their first World Series in 2002. Since, they haven't reached another World Series, haven't won a postseason game since 2009 and haven't reached the playoffs since 2014.

Fans were very excited when Moreno put the team up for sale late last season, and now feel like they were led on for the last five months in this facade that Moreno put up.

So if they want to point their fingers at Moreno, Nevin, GM Perry Minasian or really anyone, they have the right to do so.

Comments / 1

