Rihanna Receives First Oscar Nomination for Original Song ‘Lift Me Up’

First, Rihanna hit a career milestone by earning her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her original song “ Lift Me Up ,” which is featured in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. And now, she has another prestigious nomination under her belt.

The complete list of the 2023 Oscar nominations is finally out. And among the many talented contenders in the Oscar Best Original Song category, the singer and actress received a spot on the list for her inspirational song.

The Fenty Beauty founder made her grand return to music with her new single, marking six years since her last song release with the album “ Anti .”

Other nominees in the list include: “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman , “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick , “Naatu Naatu” from RRR and “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once .

When Rihanna first learned that she was nominated for a Golden Globe, she celebrated the exciting news with her fans on Twitter. Last month, she tweeted a response alongside the list (reposted by Variety ) of nominees in the category. She simply wrote, “God be showin out!” with a prayer hand and red heart emoji.

Congrats on your big Oscar nom, RiRi!

