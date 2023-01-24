Zach Shallcross & Ryan Seacrest Recreate the Infamous ‘Bachelor’ Hug Jump on ‘Live’

Zach Shallcross isn’t afraid to admit that The Bachelor has established some cringe-worthy trends—including the infamous “hug jumps” that are used whenever the contestants greet the lead.

In honor of last night’s season 27 premiere, the 26-year-old appeared on a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan . While chatting with co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest , Shallcross shared details about his pre-filming get-together with former Bachelor Sean Lowe .

ABC/Nino Muñoz

In the video (see below), Shallcross explained that Lowe coached him through the show’s most famous move. “In the Bachelor / Bachelorette worlds, the hug jumps are a big deal,” he said. He even added, “The die-hard fans call it the hujus.” News to us.

Shallcross proceeded to explain the logistics, saying, “It’s when you both embrace each other before a date, and it’s romantic, and you pick each other up and spin each other around.”

For clarification, Seacrest offered to demonstrate the move with Shallcross. As they ran toward each other, the video went into slow-motion while dramatic acoustic music played in the background. Fittingly, there’s a caption accompanying the show’s IG post that said, “Will you accept this rose?”

Right on cue, Ripa chimed in and said, “Hang on a second. I missed it. Can you do it one more time?”

One more time for the people in the back? Yes, please.

