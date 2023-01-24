Read full article on original website
The Verge
Audi’s latest concept car is a luxury coupe that transforms into a truck
Audi’s been on a run lately with some interesting concept cars, tackling everything from a giant urban people mover to a villainous sedan that drives itself. The latest is the Activesphere, an extremely sleek-looking electric luxury coupe that can transform into a pickup truck with off-roading capabilities. With some...
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 2003 Volkswagen GTI
Today's UCOTD is a 20-year-old sporty hatchback at a reasonable price. This 2003 Volkswagen GTI isn't expensive, but it is showing its age, as the seller admits. This manual-transmission, GLX-trim car has 158,000 miles on it, and the seller says it runs well and everything functions as it should. He or she also says the car has been well-cared for and maintained and the recent maintenance records are available. The car is stock -- no mods -- and the suspension is new.
Truth About Cars
Honda's Ditching VTEC in Its New 3.5L V6 Engine
There are some obscure facts that only hardcore auto enthusiasts get, but VTEC is almost universal. As evidenced by the number of memes and videos of people pretending to be blown away by “VTEC kicking in.” Unfortunately, Honda’s ditching VTEC, at least on its 3.5-liter V6. The...
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1988 Ford Thunderbird
Today's UCOTD is a project car. It's a 1988 Ford Thunderbird that the seller is asking just $1,000 for. There's little info in the listing. The seller writes a variation of the famous line "ran when parked" and furthermore indicates that there are 155,000 on the clock. He or she also says that the reason the car is for sale is that the seller has too many projects to work on.
Carscoops
F1’s Carlos Sainz Buys His First Car After Driving A VW Golf His Parents Bought Him 9 Years Ago
Carlos Sainz has spent the last 9 years in the Formula 1 paddock but he has only just taken delivery of the first car he has purchased with his own money. It’s quite a special car, too. For his entire tenure in Formula 1, Sainz has been driving around...
2024 Mercedes E-Class Shows Light Bar In New Spy Photos
Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch a brand new generation of the E-Class later this year but the development work on the model isn't completed yet. We have new spy photos with the mid-size model in sedan form testing with a camouflage covering the front and the rear. While almost everything looks as expected, there’s something we can see for the first time.
Truth About Cars
Chevrolet Rolls Out Corvette Z06 GT3.R
In front of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, Chevy took the time to haul the covers off its newest mid-engined monster meant for customer racing – though you’ll have to wait until next year to see it on the track. The new Z06 GT3.R is intended to...
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XXIX)
The successes the Lincoln Continental Mark series achieved with its triumphant return as the Mark III personal luxury coupe of 1969 ensured the Mark IV of 1972 was also a success. And when the Mark V debuted on its own (reused Thunderbird) platform in 1977, it brought the Mark name to a pinnacle of sales. Laden with trim, designer editions, and special commemorative super lux limited-run cars, it was a last-of moment: Lincoln was still selling true full-size cars while the rest of Detroit had already downsized. But the clock ran out on the enormous domestic luxury boat in 1979, and Lincoln needed a do-over for 1980. Enter a big misstep, the Mark VI.
Tesla Confirms It Will Start Producing the Cybertruck This Year
Elon Musk's first-ever pickup/truck is highly anticipated by consumers and competitors.
torquenews.com
Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3
If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Is Mighty Impressive In Acceleration Test
The new Ford Ranger Raptor isn’t available in the United States yet but it will eventually arrive in North America. We haven’t had the chance to sample the performance truck yet but we expect to get behind the wheel in the very near future. If you are eager to find out how quick the pickup truck is off the line, you don’t have to wait until it arrives in the US. Thanks to a new video, we can see the 2023 Ranger Raptor in action unleashing all its potential.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
electrek.co
Tesla releases new software update with Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode lighting
Tesla has started to release a new software update to its fleet of customer vehicles with two new features: Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode Lighting. The automaker writes in the release notes of the new 2023.2.0.5 software update about the new Auto Steering Wheel Heat feature:. Set your...
motor1.com
BMW M boss shows the M3 CS with new frozen solid white matte paint
When BMW unveiled the M3 CS earlier this week, the sports saloon flaunted a striking Signal Green paint. If that's a bit too much for your tastes, the Clubsport can also be had with a far more subdued finish known as Frozen Sold White. It too comes from the Individual catalogue and makes its debut on the high-performance saloon where it has been combined with exposed carbon fibre body surfaces. The red contour of the kidney grille stays the same.
benzinsider.com
Here’s the Interior of the Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV
Since the Mercedes-Benz EQG concept was unveiled at the Munich Auto Show in September 2021, we have been eagerly anticipating more updates about its production version. Recently, the electric SUV was once again spotted, and this time, it’s taking a break from testing. With that, we finally get a glimpse of its cockpit.
torquenews.com
The Tesla Model 3 Could Keep Going Down In Price
The Tesla Model 3 must keep going down in price. Here's why. Model Y inventory is visible and is going down sharply. However, Model 3 vehicles in inventory have not been going down as sharply. The Model Y is a good deal with the IRA tax credit and all the storage, space, and charging, along with it being an SUV.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: What Do You Want to Know About the Mazda CX-90?
I am currently somewhere over Colorado on the way to Los Angeles. I'm heading to Cali to see the new Mazda CX-90, which will be unveiled to the media over the next few days. I'm curious -- what do you want to know about the vehicle?. Not so much in...
The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8
Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
CAR AND DRIVER
Take a Peek at the Electric Ram Revolution's (Sort of) Third-Row Seats
When the electric Ram Revolution concept was revealed, its rearmost jump seats made it a three-row pickup truck. Now, new photos provide a closer look at the Ram 1500 EV's third-row seating, which may be useful or useless. Based on the images from the concept, the two small seats each...
MotorTrend Magazine
Go Inside the New Tesla Semi: Features, Screens, Seats, and More
Tesla fans with Ruffled feathers over perpetually delayed products can finally Lay off the brand. After much waiting (only four years late), the electric Tesla Semi's first customer, PepsiCo, has taken delivery of its first examples of the big rig. The beverage and snack food conglomerate's Frito-Lay division will take center stage in the company's Tesla truck rollout plans at its Modesto, California, factory and distribution center, so we visited the upgraded 80-acre zero-emissions facility to experience the Tesla Semi firsthand and talk to its drivers about what it's like to drive.
