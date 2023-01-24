ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Looper

Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...

