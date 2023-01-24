Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
Leah Remini Reacts to Tom Cruise, Scientology Getting Called Out at Golden Globes
Leah Remini is applauding a joke dropped by Golden Globes host Jerrod Charmichael Tuesday night. Remini posted a clip of the joke, which brought up Tom Cruise and the controversial disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, to her Instagram last night noting “where is Shelly Miscavige?”. Longtime actress and former Scientologist...
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
Are Any ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Members Still Alive?
'Gunsmoke' went off the air decades ago. So are any of the main cast members from the popular series still alive?
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Clint Eastwood Said 1 John Wayne Performance Was ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘He Wasn’t Afraid to Play the Flat-Out Racism’
Western star Clint Eastwood once explained why John Wayne's fearlessness contributed to one of the most 'brilliant' performances of his career.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Passed on This Iconic War Movie Because He Didn’t ‘Do Violence’
Veteran actor Keanu Reeves is enjoying a career renaissance following the massive success of the John Wick franchise. The 4th installment of the ultra-violent series is set to drop in March. However, though the star is perhaps best known for his action roles, he wasn’t always so keen to do onscreen brutality.
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation
“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Comments / 0